Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Researchers find that pumping draws young groundwater to new depths, potentially with contaminants in tow
How old is your water? It may seem like a peculiar question at first, but there are real implications to how long a drop of water has spent underground. Research suggests that the water cycle is speeding up in some places as a result of human enterprise. Scientists at UC...
Phys.org
Researchers propose ectomycorrhizal fungi's role be integrated into carbon accounting
A new study led by the University of Helsinki provides evidence that the observed decline of carbon use efficiency and net ecosystem exchange from south to north in the boreal forest may be caused by the abundance of ectomycorrhizal fungi. The proposed approach could easily be included in carbon balance...
Phys.org
Will silicon nitride and common chemistry help revolutionize genomic sequencing?
Genomic sequencing has revolutionized our understanding of medicine and evolution, such as identifying hereditary anomalies. Arrays of nanometer-sized holes—nanopores—in silicon nitride can in principle dramatically speed up and lower the cost of such analyses. However, DNA molecules transit such nanopores far too quickly for detection, causing only weak signals that are often difficult to analyze. Now, a research study led by The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University has utilized a method to enhance DNA detection in nanopores by manipulating the electrical properties of the DNA within and slowing down its transit.
Phys.org
Researchers discover a rare new blood group system
Scientists from the University of Bristol and NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) have discovered a rare new blood group system. The findings, published in Blood, also solve a 30-year mystery. A person's blood type is determined by the presence or absence of proteins known as blood groups that are present...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Missing pathway in lysosome underlies newly discovered human disease
In a rare disease called mucolipidosis type II, people's hearts and abdomens swell, and their bones grow malformed. A lysosomal storage disorder, mucolipidosis type II causes edema of the internal organs and skeletal dysplasia. Children diagnosed with the genetic disease often die before they reach age 7. Now, University of Michigan researchers have identified a new gene implicated in the disease, TMEM251, which is necessary for lysosomes to function correctly.
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Phys.org
Far-ultraviolet LED can kill bacteria and viruses efficiently without harming humans
A highly efficient LED that is deadly to microbes and viruses but safe for people has been engineered by three RIKEN physicists. It could one day help countries emerge from the shadows of pandemics by killing pathogens in rooms full of people. Ultraviolet germicidal lamps are extremely effective at exterminating...
globalspec.com
Study: Methamphetamine retention on household surfaces depends on surface material
In a bid to better detect low concentrations of methamphetamine on household surfaces, researchers from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) Limited, Mt. Albert Science Centre, New Zealand, have determined that methamphetamine retention is dependent upon the material of surfaces. To improve the detection of low concentrations of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Plastic gobbling enzymes in worm spit may help ease pollution
Enzymes found in the saliva of wax worms can degrade one of the most common forms of plastic waste, according to research published Tuesday that could open up new ways of dealing with plastic pollution. Humans produce some 400 million metric tons of plastic waste each year despite international drives...
natureworldnews.com
Research Shows Viking Bead Makers' Advanced and Sustainable Methods in 700 AD
New research revealed that the craftsmen in Ribe Denmark in 700 AD showed advanced, sophisticated, and sustainable skills in making glass beads from old Roman glass mosaics. The study presented new development and surprising findings than previously believed in the Viking bead makers. The interdisciplinary study was published in the...
Phys.org
New cleaning technique boosts electronic and photonic prospects of aluminum nitride
A group of researchers led by Cornell is unlocking the full potential of aluminum nitride—an important material for the advancement of electronics and photonics—thanks to the development of a surface cleaning technique that enables high-quality production. The research was published Sept. 9 in the journal Science Advances. Graduate...
Phys.org
New study unveils why gold (111) surface forms a herringbone texture
Gold, a precious metal, is arguably the most widely used metal across jewelry and coinage due to its physical properties that are unique to the world of metals. Not only is it a good conductor of heat and electricity, it is unaffected by air and most reagents. It is also...
Phys.org
What drives ecosystems to instability?
Trying to decipher all of the factors that influence the behavior of complex ecological communities can be a daunting task. However, MIT researchers have now shown that the behavior of these ecosystems can be predicted based on just two pieces of information: the number of species in the community and how strongly they interact with each other.
Phys.org
The last 12,000 years show a more complex climate history than previously thought
We rely on climate models to predict the future, but models cannot be fully tested as climate observations rarely extend back more than 150 years. Understanding the Earth's past climate history across a longer period gives us an invaluable opportunity to test climate models on longer timescales and reduce uncertainties in climate predictions.
Phys.org
Study shows gravitational forces deep within Earth have great impact on landscape evolution
Stony Brook University is leading a research project that focuses on the interplay between the evolution of the landscape, climate and fossil record of mammal evolution and diversification in the Western United States. A little-explored aspect of this geosciences research is the connection between gravitational forces deep inside Earth and landscape evolution.
Phys.org
Scientists identify potential source of 'shock-darkened' meteorites, with implications for hazardous asteroid deflection
When the Chelyabinsk fireball exploded across Russian skies in 2013, it littered Earth with a relatively uncommon type of meteorite. What makes the Chelyabinsk meteorites and others like them special is their dark veins, created by a process called shock darkening. Yet, planetary scientists have been unable to pinpoint a nearby asteroid source of these kinds of meteorites—until now.
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Phys.org
Atomic-level 3D models show us how gadgets work
Although nanotechnology and materials science are complicated topics for most of us, the research in these fields is of great importance to almost everyone. Your digital gadgets, for example, are completely dependent on it. Today, all microelectronics depend on semiconductors. These are materials that are not very good at conducting...
Phys.org
Widespread pipe repair technique sends nanoplastics into the atmosphere, new study finds
The tiny bits of plastic that wear off bottles, plastic bags, automotive parts and even cosmetics get into the soil and the water supply. They disrupt chemical cycles, throw off ecosystem health and pollute environments both marine and terrestrial. They eventually also get into the air, where they can damage lungs much more effectively. But for that to happen, they have to be worn away by water or earth and then be launched into the sky by winds.
Phys.org
'Non-native species aren't the boogie man.' Biologist calls for a more balanced view
Awareness of non-native—often called "invasive"—species has vastly increased over the past half-century, to the point where anyone with a green conscience has heard of them and their negative impacts. Less recognized are the benefits of non-native species—and according to Brown University biologist Dov Sax, that needs to change....
Comments / 0