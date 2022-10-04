Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
All ‘Assassin’s Creed’ games, ranked
The Assassin’s Creed series has been around for 15 years, and with two more games on the way (Mirage and Infinity), it shows no sign of slowing down. There’s a reason that Ubisoft continues to make these games – they’re hugely popular, and fans can’t get enough of the sandbox style, open-world gameplay. With beautiful visuals, various missions, and whole worlds to explore, each game has its own merits and downfalls. Indeed, not all Assassin’s Creed games are created equal, and the following is a list of all the games ranked worst to best.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Listing Confirms Leaked DLC
A new reveal associated with Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 has confirmed that the latest entry in the open-world shooter franchise is set to receive new DLC in the future. A little more than a week ago, a new leak happened to disclose the arrival of Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition alongside a new expansion titled Lost Between Worlds. And while Ubisoft itself hasn't announced anything in a formal capacity just yet, a new listing has spilled the beans a bit early.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Of The Best Lord Of The Rings Games Is Free With Amazon Prime
Roll up, roll up. Come and get your freebies. It’s time for Amazon Prime’s October monthly offerings. In case you missed it, PlayStation unveiled October’s PS Plus essential tier free titles yesterday, so do check those out if you haven’t already. Let’s dive into Amazon Prime’s monthly offerings though which includes one of the best Lord Of The Rings games out there.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Compares Harwin Strong to Beloved Game of Thrones Character
Ser Harwin Strong didn't get a lot of screen time on House of the Dragon, but he certainly made a lasting impact with fans before his tragic death. Harwin, likely the father to Rhaenyra's children, was one of the few truly honorable people in Westeros, but his brother Larys hired some death row prisoners to kill him and their father by setting fire to Harrenhal. In the eyes of fans, Harwin left entirely too soon, which reminds everyone of beloved Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell.
Capcom Indicated That A New Game Would Be Released, But Resident Evil Village: Gold Edition With The Shadows Of Rose DLC Will Be Released Next Month
Capcom employees have stated that the “Shadows of Rose” downloadable content for Resident Evil: Village was developed by taking the spotlight off of Chris Redfield. Fans of one of 2021’s best horror games are eager for updates on the survival game or any confirmation of a sequel. Although the latter will have some additional capabilities in the future, the former is currently in development.
ComicBook
New Amiibo Images Leak Ahead of Nintendo Reveal
Nearly eight years after the first wave of amiibo figures debuted, Nintendo continues to support the line with new releases. While the company has yet to officially announce the next wave based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, images of two new figures have leaked online: Sephiroth and Kazuya! Nintendo has been releasing figures based on every fighter from the game, so it's not really surprising that these two are on the way. However, most fans likely expected to see Pyra and Mythra released first since they appeared in the game before these two fighters did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Zelda: Breath of the Wild Freebies
As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive access to exclusive profile icons available for a limited time. In September, subscribers were able to claim designs based on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and October will see designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Each week will see the majority of the designs inspired by a different Champion, and wave one puts the focus on Revali. Each icon costs ten Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds are available for five Platinum points. Wave two will focus on Mipha, wave three will feature Daruk, and the final wave will feature Urbosa.
ComicBook
New PS5 Console Update Available Now
Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
ComicBook
Need for Speed Unbound Officially Revealed
Developed Criterion Games and Electronic Arts officially revealed Need for Speed Unbound today. The new title blends a mixture of street art and realistic cars for a unique style all its own that looks fairly refreshing for the franchise. The racing video game, and arguably one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the year, will officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA app, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
As CDPR unveils six projects, is revealing your entire hand the new norm for devs?
In the face of leak culture, is revealing all your games at once better for developers?
ComicBook
Call of Duty 2025 Rumored to Be a Divisive Sequel
Update: Charlie Intel's sources claimed after these rumors surfaced that there is no Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 sequel in development and that it's unclear what Sledgehammer Games is working on. Original: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 isn't even out just yet, but Call of Duty fans may...
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
Gamespot
Cyberpunk 2077 Core Team Moving To Boston To Start Work On Sequel
A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is officially underway, with development being handled by a new Boston-based team. Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Pawel Sasko tweeted that he would be relocating from CD Projekt Red in Poland to the new US studio after work concludes on the Phantom Liberty expansion, and will be joined by several members of the "core team" for the sequel.
ComicBook
New Starfield Leak Teases Release Date Announcement
A new leak associated with the upcoming RPG Starfield may tease that Bethesda is gearing up to announce the game's new release date soon. Originally, Starfield was poised to come to Xbox and PC in November 2022 before being delayed into the first half of next year. Since that delay, Bethesda hasn't said anything further about when Starfield will end up launching. After such a long period of silence, though, it looks like eager fans may finally be getting updated in the near future about the game's arrival.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
Our Gotham Knights co-op gameplay shows Nightwing and Robin team up to take on Harley Quinn
Watch as two of Gotham's finest go up against one of the most fearsome Gotham Knight villains
ComicBook
Red Dead Online Gets Halloween Update
Red Dead Online players will be able to celebrate Halloween this month thanks to new content, bonuses, and spooky-related items. Despite Rockstar Games confirming it was essentially done supporting Red Dead Online with big content drops, it has continued to keep things running with smaller updates. While we won't be seeing things like heists, houses, or other big updates that fans hoped to see for quite a while, it is nice that Rockstar is continuing to offer new things and bring back fan favorite items for those who want to continue playing the beloved online mode.
Comments / 0