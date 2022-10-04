Traffic stop ends in alleged drug bust for Troy man
WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man was arrested on Thursday. Ezekiel Mauzon III, 33, faces several charges after being pulled over by Watervliet police.
On September 29, at about 5:30 p.m., Watervliet Police stopped Mauzon after he allegedly broke several traffic laws. Police said Mauzon initially gave them a fake name but was correctly identified a short time later. Mauzon was also driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to police. Mauzon allegedly had 12 grams of cocaine on him, and had a handgun in the car, not far from his two young passengers.
Mauzon was arraigned in Green Island Town Court and is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility.
Charges:
- Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felony)
- Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class C felony)
- Second degree criminal possession of a weapon (class C felony)
- Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor)
- Second degree criminal impersonation (class A misdemeanor)
- Endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanor)
- Other vehicle and traffic law violations
