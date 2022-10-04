ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic stop ends in alleged drug bust for Troy man

By Michael Mahar
 5 days ago

WATERVLIET, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man was arrested on Thursday. Ezekiel Mauzon III, 33, faces several charges after being pulled over by Watervliet police.

On September 29, at about 5:30 p.m., Watervliet Police stopped Mauzon after he allegedly broke several traffic laws. Police said Mauzon initially gave them a fake name but was correctly identified a short time later. Mauzon was also driving with a suspended driver’s license, according to police. Mauzon allegedly had 12 grams of cocaine on him, and had a handgun in the car, not far from his two young passengers.

Mauzon was arraigned in Green Island Town Court and is being held at the Albany County Correctional Facility.

Albany woman arrested, accused of threatening man with knife at Empire State Plaza

Charges:

  • Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felony)
  • Fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class C felony)
  • Second degree criminal possession of a weapon (class C felony)
  • Second degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (class A misdemeanor)
  • Second degree criminal impersonation (class A misdemeanor)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanor)
  • Other vehicle and traffic law violations
Doug Rivett
5d ago

add all these charges up, sum them as 2 major felonies & give him 10 yrs straight up...i know, I'm dreaming--its NY a criminal's safe haven

