Q. I hired a carpenter to rebuild my garage because it was rotted and leaning. The roof was OK, so we kept it, but all the walls were stripped away and replaced. In the middle of the job, an inspector showed up and stopped it, saying we needed a permit. I hired an architect, he made a plan and we filled in the permit. Now the plans have been rejected because, according to the inspector, they have to show fireproof walls and roof. That’s crazy! Nobody has that, so why am I being made to do this? It’s expensive, and I shouldn’t have to do it. I think they’re making me pay for starting with no permit, right?

1 DAY AGO