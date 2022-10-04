ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longislandadvance.net

Sandspit Marina fully renovated

The joint project between the Village of Patchogue and Town of Brookhaven has been recently completed. Though it did remove some old trees to create more parking, the town made good on their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
longisland.com

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

School bus cameras are coming

Motorists in Glen Cove who drive around a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended will now be caught on camera, thanks to the city’s new agreement with Bus Patrol America LLC to install and operate monitoring systems on school buses for the purpose of recording vehicle violations.
GLEN COVE, NY
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022

Last licks for Fluke. Bottom fishing was hot before the storm. Lots of big bass taken from the rocks in nasty weather. Slot stripers aplenty along the east end. Gator blues on the north shore. Tog season starts in a week. Prospectors have been finding promise. Montauk tournament results below.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenport, NY
City
South Jamesport, NY
City
Sag Harbor, NY
City
Riverhead, NY
eastendbeacon.com

East End Theater Gets Back on the Boards for the Fall

Live local theater is returning to the East End in force this month, with local productions opening in October at four prominent community theater groups. The shows kick off on Oct. 1, when the Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre brings “A Doll’s House Part 2” to the North Shore United Methodist Church in Wading River and the Jamesport Meeting House.
WADING RIVER, NY
therealdeal.com

North Fork town smells victory in eminent domain fight

Brinkmann’s Hardware is on the brink of defeat in its eminent domain fight with the Town of Southold, but the family owner isn’t going down without a fight. A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family that owns the chain, Newsday reported. The lawsuit was aimed at stopping the North Fork municipality’s attempt to seize the property at 12500 Main Road in Mattituck.
SOUTHOLD, NY
Hamptons.com

Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Oct 7th, 2022

Friday, October 7th, 2022 – Sunday, October 16th, 2022. The Hamptons International Film Festival will open on October 7th with the East Coast Premiere of Oliver Hermanus’ LIVING. The film, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, follows a story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful, and stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, and Tom Burke.
MONTAUK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com

Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon

At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s

The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Storm Surge: Hurricanes Score Early and Often in Rout of Islip

Right before the remnants of one hurricane were set to arrive in the area over the weekend, there was a different kind of storm surge under the lights in Westhampton... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer.
WESTHAMPTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
therealdeal.com

Breslin’s transit-oriented development advances on Long Island

In a testament to bad planning, a used-car lot sat for years next to the Long Island Rail Road station in Baldwin, Long Island. Even after a developer pitched apartments for the site, the project went unbuilt for more than a decade. But finally, Breslin Realty is poised to deliver...
BALDWIN, NY
suffolkcountynews.net

Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season

The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
WEST SAYVILLE, NY
longisland.com

Dunkin' Donuts Proposed For Long Blighted Corner in Coram

Across from the Home Depot on Route 112 in Coram, just to the north of the Ocean Crab House that closed earlier this year, a developer is proposing to build a Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-through. A building currently on the property will be torn down and the land cleared for the new chain coffee place.
CORAM, NY
HuntingtonNow

LI Fall Festival, Columbus Parade Set for Weekend

The Long Island Fall Festival and a parade will fill the long holiday day weekend, beginning Friday night. Food choices at the Heckscher festival include vendors ranging from All American Wonton, Pickle Me Pete and Bacon You Crazy and a score of others will be available. Other businesses and organizations running the gamut of interests will be on hand, representing social service agencies, home repair, insurance agents, education, bakers, henna tattoo services, skincare, jewelry and more.
HUNTINGTON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Psychics, mediums and more gather at West Hempstead fair

Psychics, mediums, reiki healers, crystal vendors and more gathered at G’s nightclub on Saturday in the venue’s first psychic festival. The tables throughout the club, which normally accommodate drinks and partygoers, were made up into stations for readings. Meanwhile, a number of vendors sold their wares in the central isle of the club, including crystals, candles, charms, and other trinkets.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The rules exist for all of us

Q. I hired a carpenter to rebuild my garage because it was rotted and leaning. The roof was OK, so we kept it, but all the walls were stripped away and replaced. In the middle of the job, an inspector showed up and stopped it, saying we needed a permit. I hired an architect, he made a plan and we filled in the permit. Now the plans have been rejected because, according to the inspector, they have to show fireproof walls and roof. That’s crazy! Nobody has that, so why am I being made to do this? It’s expensive, and I shouldn’t have to do it. I think they’re making me pay for starting with no permit, right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy