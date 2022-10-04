Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
The Investigation of the Horrific TWA Flight 800 Crash Was the Longest and Priciest in the History of the NTSBYana BostongirlEast Moriches, NY
Related
longislandadvance.net
Sandspit Marina fully renovated
The joint project between the Village of Patchogue and Town of Brookhaven has been recently completed. Though it did remove some old trees to create more parking, the town made good on their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
longisland.com
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
Herald Community Newspapers
School bus cameras are coming
Motorists in Glen Cove who drive around a stopped school bus with its stop arm extended will now be caught on camera, thanks to the city’s new agreement with Bus Patrol America LLC to install and operate monitoring systems on school buses for the purpose of recording vehicle violations.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022
Last licks for Fluke. Bottom fishing was hot before the storm. Lots of big bass taken from the rocks in nasty weather. Slot stripers aplenty along the east end. Gator blues on the north shore. Tog season starts in a week. Prospectors have been finding promise. Montauk tournament results below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastendbeacon.com
East End Theater Gets Back on the Boards for the Fall
Live local theater is returning to the East End in force this month, with local productions opening in October at four prominent community theater groups. The shows kick off on Oct. 1, when the Riverhead Faculty & Community Theatre brings “A Doll’s House Part 2” to the North Shore United Methodist Church in Wading River and the Jamesport Meeting House.
therealdeal.com
North Fork town smells victory in eminent domain fight
Brinkmann’s Hardware is on the brink of defeat in its eminent domain fight with the Town of Southold, but the family owner isn’t going down without a fight. A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed by the family that owns the chain, Newsday reported. The lawsuit was aimed at stopping the North Fork municipality’s attempt to seize the property at 12500 Main Road in Mattituck.
Massapequa Park homeowners say repair to broken pipe has been ongoing for 5 years
Massapequa Park residents say they are frustrated with a broken sewer pipe that has been taking over five years to repair.
Hamptons.com
Top Hamptons Events This Weekend – Oct 7th, 2022
Friday, October 7th, 2022 – Sunday, October 16th, 2022. The Hamptons International Film Festival will open on October 7th with the East Coast Premiere of Oliver Hermanus’ LIVING. The film, distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, follows a story of an ordinary man, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, who at the eleventh hour makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful, and stars Bill Nighy, Aimee Lou Wood, Alex Sharp, and Tom Burke.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27east.com
Flashing Light Pilot Program in Southampton May Be on the Horizon
At 5:17 on a Wednesday afternoon in September, traffic is at a crawl on Montauk Highway east of downtown Hampton Bays. Yards west of Peconic Road, the posted speed limit... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... 5 Oct 2022...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
27east.com
Southampton Town Board Votes To Buy Griffing Property and Seven 7s
The Flanders building that was the meetinghouse of the early Methodist Society on the East End may be restored to its original glory. That was part of the discussion September... more. “It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like ... by Cailin Riley...
27east.com
Storm Surge: Hurricanes Score Early and Often in Rout of Islip
Right before the remnants of one hurricane were set to arrive in the area over the weekend, there was a different kind of storm surge under the lights in Westhampton... more. South Fork programs like Westhampton Beach’s girl tennis team, Hampton Bays’ girls volleyball team and ... by Staff Writer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fall Festival to Kick Off Long Holiday Weekend
The Long Island Fall Festival gets underway at Heckscher Park Friday evening, with a schedule jam-packed with musical performances, carnival rides, a mix of entertainment such as magic acts, a meatball-eating contest, and vendors marketing something for everyone.
therealdeal.com
Breslin’s transit-oriented development advances on Long Island
In a testament to bad planning, a used-car lot sat for years next to the Long Island Rail Road station in Baldwin, Long Island. Even after a developer pitched apartments for the site, the project went unbuilt for more than a decade. But finally, Breslin Realty is poised to deliver...
suffolkcountynews.net
Flying Dutchmen win last drill of the 2022 season
The West Sayville Fire Department Flying Dutchmen drill team came out on top, winning against 13 other volunteer fire departments from Suffolk County on Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Hagerman Fire …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
longisland.com
Dunkin' Donuts Proposed For Long Blighted Corner in Coram
Across from the Home Depot on Route 112 in Coram, just to the north of the Ocean Crab House that closed earlier this year, a developer is proposing to build a Dunkin’ Donuts with a drive-through. A building currently on the property will be torn down and the land cleared for the new chain coffee place.
LI Fall Festival, Columbus Parade Set for Weekend
The Long Island Fall Festival and a parade will fill the long holiday day weekend, beginning Friday night. Food choices at the Heckscher festival include vendors ranging from All American Wonton, Pickle Me Pete and Bacon You Crazy and a score of others will be available. Other businesses and organizations running the gamut of interests will be on hand, representing social service agencies, home repair, insurance agents, education, bakers, henna tattoo services, skincare, jewelry and more.
Herald Community Newspapers
Psychics, mediums and more gather at West Hempstead fair
Psychics, mediums, reiki healers, crystal vendors and more gathered at G’s nightclub on Saturday in the venue’s first psychic festival. The tables throughout the club, which normally accommodate drinks and partygoers, were made up into stations for readings. Meanwhile, a number of vendors sold their wares in the central isle of the club, including crystals, candles, charms, and other trinkets.
Riverhead approves deal for domed ice rink facility at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton
The Town Board this week authorized an agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation that allows the organization to build and operate an inflatable bubble dome ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, unanimously approved by the board Tuesday evening, Peconic Hockey Foundation will...
Herald Community Newspapers
The rules exist for all of us
Q. I hired a carpenter to rebuild my garage because it was rotted and leaning. The roof was OK, so we kept it, but all the walls were stripped away and replaced. In the middle of the job, an inspector showed up and stopped it, saying we needed a permit. I hired an architect, he made a plan and we filled in the permit. Now the plans have been rejected because, according to the inspector, they have to show fireproof walls and roof. That’s crazy! Nobody has that, so why am I being made to do this? It’s expensive, and I shouldn’t have to do it. I think they’re making me pay for starting with no permit, right?
Comments / 0