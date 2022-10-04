Read full article on original website
Related
1 killed in shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn, suspect now in custody
A man who was contained inside the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn following a shooting has surrendered to police.
Flat Rock police arrest suspect in reported kidnapping of 4-month-old
FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flat Rock are investigating after a suspect allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old and in a domestic dispute and led officers on a chase.Officers were dispatched at about 11:54 a.m. on Wednesday to the Creekside Village Apartment Complex near Gibraltar Road and Mayfair Drive on a reported kidnapping.Police spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car."A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle was lost near I-75 and Schaffer Road," Flat Rock police said in a press release. "With the assistance of multiple agencies, the suspect vehicle, suspect and alleged victim were located nearby unharmed."The mother told police that she was struck by the suspect's vehicle before officers arrived. The mother and child were evaluated and did not require further medical evaluation. Police determined the dispute was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
Public told to stay away from "extremely dangerous" active shooting scene at Hampton Inn in Dearborn
Police are investigating an active shooting scene at a hotel in Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say the active scene is at the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue, east of Telegraph.
Man killed, car "split in half" in crash at Northern Macomb County intersection
Drugs may have been a factor, according to investigators, in a fatal two-vehicle crash late Wednesday night in Northern Macomb County’s Armada.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
24-year-old facing drunk driving causing death charge after crash in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old man is facing felony charges for drunk driving causing death after a passenger riding in a vehicle he was operating died when it lost control and struck a tree. Donovan Lycette was charged with one count of operating while intoxicated causing death, a...
13abc.com
Woman hurt in parking lot altercation files civil rights complaint against responding deputy, body cam released
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - A woman who suffered injuries during an altercation in a Lambertville, Michigan parking lot filed a civil rights violation complaint with the FBI after a deputy responding to the scene made comments the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office called “unacceptable” and inconsistent with the department’s values. Attorneys representing the woman tell 13abc they feel the prosecutor’s office is dragging its feet on filing charges against the other people involved in the altercation and plan to file a lawsuit against them as well as the responding deputies.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Driver charged in Novi crash that killed 32-year-old passenger -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Man charged with drunk driving after crashing into tree in Novi, killing passenger. A 24-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving in an early-morning...
MSP reports 'active shooting scene' in Dearborn, tells people to 'stay away'
Michigan State Police are telling people to stay away from the Hampton Inn at 22324 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
1 hospitalized after vehicle strikes bicyclist in Clinton Township
One person remains hospitalized Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a bicyclist last night in eastern Macomb County, officials confirmed.
The Oakland Press
Psych evaluation ordered for woman accused of punching deputy, breaking facial bone
A Pontiac woman accused of punching an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy in the face, fracturing his orbital bone, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation as ordered by a judge. At a pretrial hearing Oct. 3, Oakland County Circuit David Cohen granted defense attorney William Hatchett’s request to have Andrea Ariel-Jones Sheppard evaluated at the state’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry. Sheppard, 34, is charged with assaulting a police officer causing injury for a June 6, 2021 incident in Pontiac.
candgnews.com
Man shoots co-worker at deli before taking his own life
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police in Bloomfield Township are investigating following a shooting at Steve’s Deli on Oct. 2. At approximately 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the restaurant, 6646 Telegraph Road in Bloomfield Township, for a shooting. According to reports, a 52-year-old man from Detroit — identified by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hit-and-run crash escalates into freeway shooting on I-94 in Detroit
A minor traffic crash turned into a close call for one driver after he encountered gunfire on I-94 in Detroit on Tuesday evening. Michigan State Police said a male driver called 911 to report a hit and run crash around 8 p.m.
thesalinepost.com
Suicidal Man Taken to Hospital
A 28-year-old Pittsfield Township man was taken to the University of Michigan for psychiatric assistance after a situation in The Hamptons of Cloverlane neighborhood, off of Michigan Avenue, located just east of Carpenter Road Tuesday. Around 6 p.m., Pittsfield Township police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Bridle Run...
fox2detroit.com
Road rage incident on I-94 escalates after suspect pulls gun on pursuing driver
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A case of road rage turned violent when a driver involved in a hit-and-run pursued the fleeing suspect who pulled a gun out and fired a shot at the victim's car. The dangerous driving happened on I-94 heading westbound at the I-75 ramp in Detroit. Michigan...
candgnews.com
Driver runs red light, killing 74-year-old man, injuring two others
ROCHESTER HILLS — A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills has died from injuries sustained Sept. 20 after a woman ran a red light and struck a car he was riding in in Rochester Hills, according to police. The crash occurred at approximately 11:17 a.m. at the intersection of Adams...
1 Person Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bloomfield Township (Bloomfield Township, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life in Bloomfield Township. Police were called to the Kensington and Wattles roads after they received a call from a motorist who reported a truck in the trees.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Justice for Ty’: No charges in deadly road rage shooting of 18-year-old in Eastpointe
DETROIT – No charges will be filed in a deadly road rage shooting that happened Friday night at an intersection just off of 8 Mile Road near Kelly Road in Eastpointe. Ty Hale, 18, died from his injuries. A 60-year-old man claimed self-defense in the shooting. The family is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live coverage: Active shooting situation taking place in Downtown Dearborn Thursday
DEARBORN, Mich. – An active shooting situation is unfolding in Downtown Dearborn Thursday afternoon. Michigan State Police are urging people to avoid the area of Michigan Avenue and Military Street, as the situation is ongoing and dangerous. Police have not publicly disclosed many details yet. Dearborn police say the...
WNEM
Police search for car break-in suspects
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The sheriff of Genesee County is warning residents to watch for suspects trying to break into cars. He released video showing a white Chevy Cruze with three armed people inside driving around Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson says the three were trying to open unlocked vehicles last...
Comments / 0