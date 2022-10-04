Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Four players in the World Top 50 CONFIRMED to join LIV Golf in 2023
LIV Golf player signings may be over for this season at least with just two more events on the schedule, but they will soon start to ramp up again ahead of 2023, an insider has told GolfMagic. The Saudi-bankrolled circuit, which has already attracted some of the biggest names in...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat
It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
Golf Digest
LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau lashes out at OWGR, hopes people don’t ‘believe the lies they’ve been told’
The response to the response was what you might expect from an organization already feeling slighted. LIV Golf desperately wants its events to be able to offer Official World Golf Ranking points for members who are seeing their place on the OWGR drop precipitously. And when the upstart Saudi-backed circuit’s novel attempt to make that happen by aligning with the MENA Tour, a developmental tour already recognized by the OWGR, did not pass immediate muster, the reaction was visceral.
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'
Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
Notebook: Branden Grace Becomes First Player to Withdraw From LIV Golf Event
Grace pulled out of the LIV Golf Thailand event in the middle of his third round with a rib issue.
golfmagic.com
MENA Tour chief lashes out over LIV decision: "None of this was communicated!"
MENA Tour commissioner David Spencer has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) over the governing body's decision to not immediately allow LIV Golf players in Bangkok to start earning points. In what was a huge surprise to the golf world and no doubt a dig towards the...
It’s Time for Cooler Heads to Prevail in Battle Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
MENA Tour’s involvement is the latest bizarre twist in this saga, which isn’t doing either tour—or the game of golf—any favors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Tom Kim contending again, Aaron Rai is on a roll and Adam Hadwin draws an ace in Vegas
Tom Kim hasn’t exhibited the same animated intensity at the Shriners Children’s Open that he showed two weeks ago at the Presidents Cup. But the tournament in Las Vegas isn’t over yet. While Patrick Cantlay was lighting up TPC Summerlin on Saturday for an 11-under 60, tying...
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
Golf Digest
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra left college early to play for LIV Golf. Now he's $4 million richer with win in Bangkok
In an alternative world, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra would have been spending the weekend cheering on the Oklahoma State football team to victory over Texas Tech from the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. But this summer the 22-year-old Spaniard made a bet on himself. Rather than play out his senior season with the Cowboys and continue to build on a budding amateur golf résumé that saw him rise to No. 2 in the world, Lopez-Chacarra signed with LIV Golf.
Golf Digest
A Saudi and Russian decision to slash oil production is the latest black mark on LIV golfers
We get three daily papers at home, and all three had the same headline on Thursday:. “LIV Golfers are Pawns of the Saudi Government”. At least, that’s how I read them. The Philadelphia Inquirer: “OPEC, Allies to Cut Oil Output”. The Wall Street Journal: “OPEC, Allies Slash Output...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Golf Digest
Patrick Cantlay nearly rolls a 59 in Vegas, settles for 60 and the co-lead
Thanks to third-round 60 on Saturday that tied the course record, Patrick Cantlay will have another chance to win the Shriners Children’s Open, which happens every time he tees it up at TPC Summerlin. Cantlay just missed recording the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history when his left-to-right...
Golf Digest
Kevin Kisner laughed off some brutal 'fan' mail following the Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner bluntly assessed his contribution to Team USA at the conclusion of its recent victory at the 2022 Presidents Cup. "I got half a point," Kisner said. "But I brought the fun." And in a follow-up quote, Kisner claimed he was the team leader in something else. "I have...
Golf Digest
Tour pro at Spanish Open fails to get second shot beyond member’s tee after hitting drive only 50 yards
We’ve all been there. You just don’t expect a touring professional to become one of us. At least, not like this. Ashun Wu, a 37-year-old from China, made eight birdies Thursday during an opening-round 63 at the Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid. But Friday...
Golf Digest
Internationals dominating Shriners, Kevin Streelman never 'pursued' LIV email and Cam Davis won’t go near the Vegas Strip
The Internationals can’t seem to stop playing well two weeks after the Presidents Cup. Four of captain Trevor Immelman’s men—Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, and Cameron Davis—are all high on the leaderboard after two rounds at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It’s shaping up to be good weekend with plenty of storylines to watch. Some PGA Tour players, like Kevin Streelman, will be soaking up all that the Las Vegas Strip has to offer, while others will do everything they can to avoid the bright lights entirely.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is the best place to store golf gloves in between rounds?
If you look in any golfer's golf bag, you're bound to find at least one golf glove. You'll probably find several, including some old gloves that are worn, frayed, ripped or too stiff to use anymore. As it turns out, storing golf gloves in your golf bag is not the...
Comments / 0