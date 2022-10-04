ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Four players in the World Top 50 CONFIRMED to join LIV Golf in 2023

LIV Golf player signings may be over for this season at least with just two more events on the schedule, but they will soon start to ramp up again ahead of 2023, an insider has told GolfMagic. The Saudi-bankrolled circuit, which has already attracted some of the biggest names in...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods confidant expects Woods to play Hero World Challenge — with potential caveat

It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.
GOLF
Golf Digest

LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau lashes out at OWGR, hopes people don’t ‘believe the lies they’ve been told’

The response to the response was what you might expect from an organization already feeling slighted. LIV Golf desperately wants its events to be able to offer Official World Golf Ranking points for members who are seeing their place on the OWGR drop precipitously. And when the upstart Saudi-backed circuit’s novel attempt to make that happen by aligning with the MENA Tour, a developmental tour already recognized by the OWGR, did not pass immediate muster, the reaction was visceral.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup

Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Yardbarker

Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'

Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inside Story#The Country Club
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra left college early to play for LIV Golf. Now he's $4 million richer with win in Bangkok

In an alternative world, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra would have been spending the weekend cheering on the Oklahoma State football team to victory over Texas Tech from the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. But this summer the 22-year-old Spaniard made a bet on himself. Rather than play out his senior season with the Cowboys and continue to build on a budding amateur golf résumé that saw him rise to No. 2 in the world, Lopez-Chacarra signed with LIV Golf.
STILLWATER, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Internationals dominating Shriners, Kevin Streelman never 'pursued' LIV email and Cam Davis won’t go near the Vegas Strip

The Internationals can’t seem to stop playing well two weeks after the Presidents Cup. Four of captain Trevor Immelman’s men—Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, and Cameron Davis—are all high on the leaderboard after two rounds at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It’s shaping up to be good weekend with plenty of storylines to watch. Some PGA Tour players, like Kevin Streelman, will be soaking up all that the Las Vegas Strip has to offer, while others will do everything they can to avoid the bright lights entirely.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thegolfnewsnet.com

Where is the best place to store golf gloves in between rounds?

If you look in any golfer's golf bag, you're bound to find at least one golf glove. You'll probably find several, including some old gloves that are worn, frayed, ripped or too stiff to use anymore. As it turns out, storing golf gloves in your golf bag is not the...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy