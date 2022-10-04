ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX 2

Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s contract for 2023 during spring training, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday

Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals...
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Aaron Boone: Matt Carpenter Expected to Make Yankees’ ALDS Roster

When Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot early August, the slugger was crushed. With one swing and one excruciating foul ball, Carpenter's magical revival was brought to a screeching halt. Through that disappointment, however, Carpenter's confidence that he would return before the end of this season never wavered. "My mindset...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
FOX Sports

Guardians host the Royals for the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to chart a new course for the franchise. “When you make a decision like this, we’re looking forward to the future,” Picollo said Thursday, one day after letting Matheny and Eldred go. “We are looking to what’s next, who we can put around our players that is innovative and exciting.” The Royals were anything but exciting this season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy