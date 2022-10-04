KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to chart a new course for the franchise. “When you make a decision like this, we’re looking forward to the future,” Picollo said Thursday, one day after letting Matheny and Eldred go. “We are looking to what’s next, who we can put around our players that is innovative and exciting.” The Royals were anything but exciting this season.

