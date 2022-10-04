Read full article on original website
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny’s contract for 2023 during spring training, […]
Stuck together: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks begin to navigate clouded future
MILWAUKEE — More than a week removed from the Diamondbacks’ decision to bring an end to his season, left-hander Madison Bumgarner was asked to reflect on how his year went. He pointed to the good stretches and the bad, settled on the phrase “a little bit of a grind,” and then wondered about the reasons why. ...
Cleveland Guardians square off against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday
Kansas City Royals (65-95, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (91-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (4-9, 5.00 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (4-6, 5.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals...
In Firing Mike Matheny, Royals Continue to Commit to Change
Kansas City's willingness to say and do the right things has improved in recent weeks.
Aaron Boone: Matt Carpenter Expected to Make Yankees’ ALDS Roster
When Matt Carpenter fractured his left foot early August, the slugger was crushed. With one swing and one excruciating foul ball, Carpenter's magical revival was brought to a screeching halt. Through that disappointment, however, Carpenter's confidence that he would return before the end of this season never wavered. "My mindset...
José Ramírez, Aaron Civale lead surging Cleveland Guardians past Kansas City Royals 9-2 in regular-season finale
CLEVELAND — José Ramírez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Dodgers News: Team Makes Interesting Roster Move as Postseason Nears
The Dodgers made an interesting roster move on the final day of the regular season. They recalled SS Jacob Amaya and immediately placed him on the 60-day IL, allowing them to open a roster spot on the 40-man roster. They used that spot to select the contract of Beau Burrows.
Steven Kwan Explains Why The Guardians Are Ready For Postseason, Terry Francona’s Effect, Team Chemistry
It's pretty safe to say that if Steven Kwan wasn't on this team then the Guardians would not be in the position they're in right now!. He's had one of the best breakout seasons we've seen from a rookie in a long time and has beautifully meshed into this brand of baseball that the Guardians play so well.
Guardians host the Royals for the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to chart a new course for the franchise. “When you make a decision like this, we’re looking forward to the future,” Picollo said Thursday, one day after letting Matheny and Eldred go. “We are looking to what’s next, who we can put around our players that is innovative and exciting.” The Royals were anything but exciting this season.
