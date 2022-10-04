Read full article on original website
Meet the Candidates: Jessica Piper
(Hopkins) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today's report features the Democratic candidate in the Missouri House's 1st district race, Jessica Piper. A Hopkins resident, Piper was born in Metairie, Louisiana. She earned a bachelor's...
Meet the Candidates: Jeff Farnan
(Maryville) -- KMA News continues its "Meet the Candidates" series, featuring the candidates running in key races in the November general elections. Today, we turn our attention to the race for the Missouri House's 1st district seat--a position currently held by Allen Andrews, who is stepping away from the legislature due to term limits. Our first report is with Republican candidate Jeff Farnan.
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, October 6th, 2022
(Columbia, MO) -- A Missouri man released from prison in August is now accused of throwing a woman to her death from a Columbia bridge. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect that led officers to arrest a 31-year-old Columbia man. He served prison time for stabbing a homeless man. The identity of the woman who died Tuesday evening in the bridge incident has not been released.
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) -- The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. The climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, Doug Kluck, says there would normally be a lot more rainfall, especially in the Missouri River basin. He says the expected amount of precipitation simply hasn’t materialized during the past two winters, and it's unclear whether that will change with the snowpack in the winter season ahead. La Nina can be a fickle forecasting tool, he says, as the latest report from the U-S Drought Monitor shows 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or in some level of drought.
Grassley: federal financial disaster relief headed to Florida
(Washington) -- Hurricane relief efforts are underway in Florida, including funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. After President Biden declared Hurricane Ian a major disaster in Florida, allowing more federal aid to flow to impacted local governments and individuals. The storm hit southwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, leaving more than 2.5 million people without power, more than 1,100 people in need of rescue, and as of Tuesday morning, 102 people dead. Speaking on his weekly public affairs program, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says funding is on the way from FEMA for various state and local governments and individuals seeking financial assistance from the disaster.
KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings (10/6): Kuemper takes over No. 1 in 1A/2A
(KMAland) -- The KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings returns with Kuemper Catholic taking over the No. 1 spot in 1A/2A, nine others moving up and Woodbine moving in. As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the rankings. And we split this between 1A/2A and 3A/4A/5A.
