Hawkins County 911 reports Verizon outages
UPDATE (10/5) — Officials said the outage has been repaired as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County officials announced Tuesday that multiple people reported trouble reaching 911 from a Verizon-serviced phone. Emergency officials urge anyone who needs to get in touch with Hawkins County 911 to call 423-272-7121 for assistance. A […]
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
Verizon customers reportedly having problems when calling 911 in Tennessee. Here's the list of Shelby County emergency numbers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Emergency officials said Tuesday morning they have received reports some Verizon customers are having trouble connecting to emergency dispatchers when dialing 911. According to the City of Memphis Office of Emergency Management, Verizon said the problem is occurring through several parts of Tennessee. Below...
Dept. of Treasury booth at Unicoi Apple Festival to help visitors find missing money
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennesseans have the chance to be reunited with missing money at the Unicoi County Apple Festival this weekend. The Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division will set up a booth at the Apple Festival in Erwin on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 […]
Ballad officials discuss benefits of new pediatric emergency room
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Health and safety of children in the region are always at the forefront for officials with Ballad Health. In recent weeks, the health care system added a new pediatric emergency room at Indian Path Community Hospital to help them further on the mission of providing the best care to children across […]
Herald and Tribune
Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance
Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-26
UPDATE: Traffic both eastbound and westbound has returned to normal, according to TDOT. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound. According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6. TDOT reports one eastbound […]
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Sheriff works to hire more officers at Carter County Jail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Jail remains in limbo in regards to its certification from the Tennessee Corrections Institute. That will be determined in December, but until then, Sheriff Mike Fraley is working to correct any issues. Fraley says they have addressed all maintenance problems but still need to hire more corrections […]
Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
Aircraft to drop raccoon rabies vaccines in Tennessee
Wildlife officials will begin distributing rabies vaccine packets by aircraft this week in East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and North Carolina.
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Police seeing 'marked increase' in violations of school bus law
Throughout the school year there are more than 41.8 million violations that put children entering and exiting a school bus at risk nationwide, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. Most of those incidents are because a driver ignored the...
wymt.com
East Tennessee woman arrested during Bell County traffic stop
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One East Tennessee woman is facing serious charges following a traffic stop Wednesday night. Just before 8:30 p.m., Pineville Police made contact with Tina Seabolt, 45, of Tazewell, Tennessee, on West Tennessee Avenue. Officers knew Seabolt had outstanding warrants from a previous arrest. Following the latest...
wvtf.org
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
mymix1041.com
THP more visible at Tennessee schools after Gov. Lee’s executive order
You might see the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) at your child’s school more often. As a part of the Governor Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety State Troopers say they’ve already started and will continue to be more visible than in past years at Tennessee Schools.
wvlt.tv
New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said he is confident that a new exit off I-40 will happen. The plan to add exit 408 to I-40 was approved by Governor Bill Lee and now moves ahead to the next stage: sending it to the Federal Highway Administration.
NOAA, NWS release October 2022 outlook for temperatures, precipitation; what it means for East TN
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center have released the October 2022 outlook for temperatures and precipitation on Monday, showing what could be a warmer and wetter-than-average month for much of the country. But in East Tennessee, that isn't exactly the case.
