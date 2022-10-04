Read full article on original website
California schools informing students and parents about Narcan
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Kidnapped Merced family found dead, calls for increased safety in Sac, Thailand day care shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
Stockton serial killer: Hispanic farmworkers voice concerns as majority of victims being Latinos
"We're scared right now": Hispanic farmworker addressed their concerns at Wednesday's meeting, as many leave their homes early in the morning, around the time the possible serial killer has murdered. Five of the six murder victims were Hispanic, according to police.
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case
A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
KCRA.com
Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard
FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Video in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapping latest, Biden surveys hurricane damage
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Snapchat Gun Dealer Convicted for Selling, Manufacturing Firearms
A 20-year-old pled guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms. The individual, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma of Sacramento, was using Snapchat to advertise guns for sale. Unable to legally purchase a gun in California, Larrabure-Tuma bought kits on the internet and made his own firearms. He also bought kits from firearms...
Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom
Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know
Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
Vallejo police fire detective who killed Sean Monterrosa in 2020
VALLEJO (CBS SF) – The Vallejo Police Department announced Monday it fired one of its officers for violating its policies, including the use of deadly force when it was "not objectively reasonable," in the fatal shooting of a San Francisco carpenter two years ago.Monday's announcement came after a third-party investigation concluded, but the statement did not include the name of the officer due to a court order banning the department from sharing it. But reporters following the story since the investigation began two years ago confirmed that the fired officer was Det. Jarrett Tonn.On June 2, 2020, Tonn fatally shot...
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland,...
SFGate
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
Alleged "coyote" caught in Yolo County with several smuggled people in vehicle
DUNNIGAN – Federal authorities arrested a suspected "coyote" in Yolo County last week. The US Department of Justice said, back on Sept. 28, authorities were contacted by a Sacramento resident about how a relative of his and a friend were allegedly being held over a dispute over payment. Authorities said the operation in question involved human smuggling. As investigators soon learned, the alleged driver was threatening to drop off the person's relative at a stash house instead of with family unless they paid him twice the amount he asked for originally.Instead of the family meeting the suspect, law enforcement agents showed up at the gas station near Dunnigan. The suspected smuggler, identified as 29-year-old Mexican national Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, was arrested and four other passengers were discovered in the vehicle. All the passengers didn't have lawful status in the US, authorities said. Gomez, the alleged "coyote," is now facing a maximum of five years in prison for each person smuggled if he is convicted.
Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials
ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
KCRA.com
'Isn't really one mindset': Criminology professor explains the characteristics of a serial killer
With the search for a person or people responsible for a series of connected killings in Stockton ongoing, KCRA 3 on Thursday spoke to a criminology professor and licensed clinical psychologist for insight on the mindset of serial killers. Dr. Robert Schug, a professor at Cal State Long Beach, said...
2004 Sacramento County homicide victim identified nearly 20 years later
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Genetic genealogy has led to a break in a nearly two decade old case in Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify a 2004 homicide victim as Shannon Vielguth, born in 1969, through genetic genealogy. The sheriff's office launched the initial investigation...
