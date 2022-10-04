ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer

FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case

A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
FOLSOM, CA
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Snapchat Gun Dealer Convicted for Selling, Manufacturing Firearms

A 20-year-old pled guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms. The individual, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma of Sacramento, was using Snapchat to advertise guns for sale. Unable to legally purchase a gun in California, Larrabure-Tuma bought kits on the internet and made his own firearms. He also bought kits from firearms...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom

Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
FOLSOM, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo police fire detective who killed Sean Monterrosa in 2020

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – The Vallejo Police Department announced Monday it fired one of its officers for violating its policies, including the use of deadly force when it was "not objectively reasonable," in the fatal shooting of a San Francisco carpenter two years ago.Monday's announcement came after a third-party investigation concluded, but the statement did not include the name of the officer due to a court order banning the department from sharing it. But reporters following the story since the investigation began two years ago confirmed that the fired officer was Det. Jarrett Tonn.On June 2, 2020, Tonn fatally shot...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Alleged "coyote" caught in Yolo County with several smuggled people in vehicle

DUNNIGAN – Federal authorities arrested a suspected "coyote" in Yolo County last week. The US Department of Justice said, back on Sept. 28, authorities were contacted by a Sacramento resident about how a relative of his and a friend were allegedly being held over a dispute over payment. Authorities said the operation in question involved human smuggling. As investigators soon learned, the alleged driver was threatening to drop off the person's relative at a stash house instead of with family unless they paid him twice the amount he asked for originally.Instead of the family meeting the suspect, law enforcement agents showed up at the gas station near Dunnigan. The suspected smuggler, identified as 29-year-old Mexican national Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, was arrested and four other passengers were discovered in the vehicle. All the passengers didn't have lawful status in the US, authorities said. Gomez, the alleged "coyote," is now facing a maximum of five years in prison for each person smuggled if he is convicted. 
YOLO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
ORANGEVALE, CA

