SEC picks, kickoff times and networks for Week 6

FAYETTEVILLE — Week 6 is here in the SEC and once again there’s seven games on the schedule including the Razorbacks taking on Mississippi State. Last week, myself and Dudley E. Dawson both went 7-0 with our picks. Ty Hudson went 6-1 missing only the Hogs game against Alabama. Kevin McPherson went 5-2 and John D. James was 4-3. That made for an interesting four-way tie among the standings.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman talks Bumper Pool breaking tackles record

FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool needs 14 tackles to break the all-time tackles record at Arkansas currently held by Tony Bua with 408. Pool commented on what breaking the record would mean to him on Tuesday. Sam Pittman also talked about it on Wednesday. “Football is such a physical...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Mbake move explained by Sam Pittman

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas signed Sam Mbake out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to catch passes from KJ Jefferson and the Hogs quarterbacks. Mbake has seen action in four of Arkansas’ five games and has one tackle. His action has been on special teams. On Tuesday, the Razorbacks moved Mbake from wide receiver to cornerback to help with a secondary that has been hit hard by injuries this season. On Wednesday, Sam Pittman explained how the move came about and if he played on that side of the ball in high school.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Mike Leach preparing for Arkansas’ offense, not particular QB

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 23 Mississippi State isn’t sure who will be the quarterback for No. 23 Arkansas on Saturday, but Mike Leach doesn’t seem too concerned about the situation. Leach talked about Arkansas not knowing yet if KJ Jefferson will be available. “Well, I think they’ll stick...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

KJ Jefferson’s status uncertain heading into Wednesday’s practice

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman still is uncertain on the status of redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson heading into Wednesday’s practice. Arkansas will hit the practice fields a little later this afternoon to hold closed drills preparing for Mississippi State. Jefferson suffered a head injury late in the Alabama game and his status has been much talked about this week.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman’s jukebox all started in 2020 at Starkville

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Starkville for their first win under Sam Pittman. It was Arkansas’ second SEC win in four years and marked the beginning of a new era under Pittman that has helped restore the Razorbacks to respectability. It also marked the beginning of Pittman saying, ‘turn that damn jukebox on’ which has continued with wins. On Tuesday, safety Simeon Blair talked about that win and the jukebox.
STARKVILLE, MS
nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Looking back at preseason prediction for 2022 Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — In the summer, this reporter predicted the results of each game this football season for the Hogs. I came to the conclusion that Arkansas would finish 9-3 this season. That prediction is looking very shaky at this time, but it’s not that far off at this point.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
swark.today

Arkansas No. 14 in national coaches’ poll

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas ranks No. 14 in the fourth national coaches’ cross country poll this season after winning the Chile Pepper Festival for the 10th consecutive time on the Razorbacks home course at Agri Park. Alabama is currently the top SEC school in the national poll at...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas shifts secondary around

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No. 25 Arkansas’ secondary has faced a lot of challenges this fall with injuries among the factors. On Tuesday, Arkansas made a move that Sam Pittman has talked about possibly happening with Hudson Clark moving to first-team safety. Clark has played in all five games thus far with most of the time spent at cornerback. Clark has nine tackles, six solo, one for loss, four pass breakups, a fumble recovery and two forced fumbles.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Women’s Golf Finishes Third at BCI After Big Final Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas women’s golf finished the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational in third place after a solid third round on their home course. The No. 15 Razorbacks shot an even-par 288 on Wednesday to move up three spots on the leaderboard and finish the week with a 25-over 889 (299-302-288). Arkansas was also one of two teams to shoot at par or under in the third round. The Razorbacks finished the tournament just four strokes behind second-place Ole Miss and 10 behind winner Mississippi State.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

‘Puppets in the Park’ returns

Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools. Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s …. Miracles & Magic Radiothon benefiting Arkansas Children’s...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
nwahomepage.com

Let your pet ‘strut their stuff’ at Bentonville event

Let your pet ‘strut their stuff’ at Bentonville event. Let your pet ‘strut their stuff’ at Bentonville event. Students held rallies, resource fairs and walkouts at 44 universities, colleges and high schools in 25 states, including here in Arkansas on Thursday. The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville was on of those schools.
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Bikes, Blues & BBQ revs up much needed revenue for Rogers businesses

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses in Rogers are bracing for thousands of visitors as Bikes, Blues & BBQ kicks off. The CEO of the Rogers Chamber of Commerce, Raymond Burns, said the main concern is making sure restaurants are fully staffed, and fully stocked with enough food for the week. Although, he knows they’ll get the job done.
ROGERS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Cancer survivor publishes calendar workbook

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For many, raising awareness is more than a task for the 31 days of October… it’s year-round. Watch as local survivor Kerri Besse joins Good Day NWA to share her journey and how publishing a calendar workbook helped her. An Evening of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

