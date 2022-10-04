The Animal Foundations says they are in desperate need of the community to help foster pets. The shelter posted on social media on Monday saying,. The number of pets in shelters across the country has increased dramatically this summer creating an extreme crisis in the animal welfare community. In September alone, our staff has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care. 150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO