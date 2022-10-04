Read full article on original website
Related
Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On
Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
msn.com
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CVAS: Meet Bruno and Penelope, pets of the week
Meet Bruno and Penelope, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Bruno and Penelope would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
msn.com
The Animal Foundation in desperate need of pet fosters
The Animal Foundations says they are in desperate need of the community to help foster pets. The shelter posted on social media on Monday saying,. The number of pets in shelters across the country has increased dramatically this summer creating an extreme crisis in the animal welfare community. In September alone, our staff has felt the pressure that comes with taking in over 2,000 animals that have arrived at our doorstep, all needing shelter and care. 150 of those animals have come in over the last two days.
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retrievers 'Practicing Trick-or-Treating' Is Pure Internet Gold
With Halloween just a few weeks away, it's time to finish up decorating, finalize your costume and run to the store for candy. You know, all the usual Halloween stuff. But this year you might want to add purchasing dog treats to the list. Apparently, dogs are making their rounds...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best dog crates 2022: Provide a mini-home for your pooch
The best dog crates don't sound like they'd be an essential purchase but soon after you bring a puppy home, you will discover how important they can be. Not only are they useful for providing a safe space for your canine pal, they are also a fundamental part of dog training, as you'll particularly find when learning how to crate train a dog.
iheart.com
Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation
Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Turns into a Whole New Cat After Just One Day in a Home
A cat who was left behind, turned into a whole new cat after just one day in a home, begging for hugs. Frannie, a calico cat, was spotted by TNR rescuers of Community Cat Club in New Jersey. She was curious but kept her distance from people. They thought she...
Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts
An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theprairiehomestead.com
Tips for Training Your Dog to Be Chicken Friendly
There is one homesteading animal that tends to be forgotten among the cows, chickens, and goats. For centuries, dogs, aka “man’s best friend” has been a part of the homesteading lifestyle by protecting, herding, and providing company. Some dog breeds are specifically bred and raised to protect and/or herd other homesteading animals. However, it’s super important to realize that all dogs need some form of training to show them the way.
Dog Pile With Golden Retriever Puppy on Top Dubbed 'Cuteness Overload'
A viral video of a golden retriever "dog pile" has melted hearts online after it was shared on a popular social media platform. The video, which can be seen here, was shared by TikTok user mattrichens18. In the 16-second clip, the three dogs can be seen playing together in a...
petbusiness
Babylist, Wag! Partner to Help Pet Parents With New Baby
With millions of couples getting a furbaby before having their first child, 60 percent of expecting parents say their biggest concern was how to give their pet enough attention once the baby arrives, according to Babylist. This week, Babylist announced its partnership with Wag!, an app for pet boarding, sitting,...
dailypaws.com
These 13 Easiest Dogs to Train Make Learning Fun
Maybe you're a new pet parent crossing your fingers and hoping your puppy will be the easiest dog to potty train. Or perhaps you want a clever canine pal to engage in agility training or scent work. Regardless of your motivation, it's always worth your time to help pets live up to their full potential by using positive reinforcement training for any skill, trick, or task.
monrovianow.com
Handsome Bruno Will Turn Heads
We really need to talk about Bruno. He is an astonishingly handsome Chow/Akita mix who will surely turn heads wherever he goes. He’s about 10 months old and full of fun!. Bruno was brought to the shelter because his family didn’t have time for him. Raising a large puppy can be quite difficult, but we’ve seen plenty of indications that Bruno is treat-motivated and has the ability to learn quickly. This guy will be so much fun to take hiking, camping or on any other adventure!
Comments / 0