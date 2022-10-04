ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

fox26houston.com

Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects

HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2 men die after gunman shot them, 2 others in 2 separate shootings in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Three people are dead, including the gunman who police say killed them in two separate shootings in Baytown Wednesday night. According to Chief John Stringer of the Baytown Police Department, they got a call about a shooting near the intersection of Tri City Beach Road and Evergreen Road at around 6:30 p.m. That’s where they found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BAYTOWN, TX
kwhi.com

HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE

A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
BRENHAM, TX
conroetoday.com

Who killed Willie Williams?

HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man stabbed to death at homeless camp under Downtown Houston bridge

A man was stabbed to death at a homeless camp under a bridge in Downtown Houston, police say. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Commerce Street around midnight Wednesday morning. According to police, two people had gotten into an altercation at the homeless...
HOUSTON, TX

