Man accused of kidnapping mother of 4 found dead in SUV is now in Pasadena police custody
HOUSTON — Daniel Chacon was taken into custody in Mexico Wednesday night after his ex-girlfriend, Maira Gutierrez, was found dead in her abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. Pasadena police said Chacon was found in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico around 11:30 p.m. "Our officers and the federal agencies worked tirelessly...
fox26houston.com
Store clerk death: Houston police searching for 2 suspects
HOUSTON - Houston police have released surveillance video and photos of two suspects in the shooting death of a convenience store clerk. A shirtless man seen in the surveillance video is the suspected shooter. The victim was shot and killed on September 27 after closing up the store on Weston...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for 2 men who tried to rob another man in Galleria area
HOUSTON - Houston police robbery investigators are trying to find two guys who tried to rob a man at a coffee shop in the Galleria area. The incident occurred back in August. The victim was supposed to meet with the men at a coffee shop on Post Oak near Westheimer to buy some iPhones.
Click2Houston.com
2 men shot, killed while sitting inside southwest Houston restaurant, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search is underway for suspects accused of shooting and killing two men while they were at a restaurant in southwest Houston Wednesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD units responded to reports of a shooting inside a restaurant located at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. in...
2 men die after gunman shot them, 2 others in 2 separate shootings in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas — Three people are dead, including the gunman who police say killed them in two separate shootings in Baytown Wednesday night. According to Chief John Stringer of the Baytown Police Department, they got a call about a shooting near the intersection of Tri City Beach Road and Evergreen Road at around 6:30 p.m. That’s where they found a man and a woman who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox26houston.com
2 killed in shooting at Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Blvd in SW Houston
HOUSTON - Two men were shot to death inside of a restaurant in southwest Houston on Wednesday night. Police say the shooting was reported around 11 p.m. at the Tai Loi Restaurant at 12320 Bellaire Blvd. According to HPD, witnesses reported that the two men were sitting in a booth...
Vigil held for Maira Gutierrez, mother of 4 who was kidnapped, killed earlier this week
HOUSTON — Family and friends held a vigil Wednesday night for the mother of four who was found shot to death after police said she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend. Dozens gathered where 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez’s body was found inside her SUV near Mykawa and the South Loop.
Baytown police kill man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 of them
Police believe all four people allegedly shot by the 33-year-old were his neighbors at Bay Oaks Harbor Trailer Park, though the motive of the shootings was unclear.
Who is Maira Gutierrez, the woman who was kidnapped and killed in SE Houston?
HOUSTON — Family members and police have identified the woman found dead in an abandoned SUV as Maira Gutierrez, a mother of four. According to investigators, Gutierrez was abducted from a Pasadena apartment complex Monday morning. Witnesses called the police when they saw her being forced inside her own SUV at gunpoint.
cw39.com
Authorities looking for thief who stole wires from cell tower in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office are asking for help to track down a man who broke into a cell tower last week. The man was caught on camera in the morning hours on Sept. 28 breaking into a cell tower facility in Spring.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE
A Narcotics complaint turned into a foot chase with Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Wednesday afternoon at 4:40 Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1100 block of Green Street to reference to a narcotic complaint. Cpl. Perez approached the area on foot and could smell the odor of burnt marijuana. A group of subjects took off running and refused to stop when ordered to do so by Perez who continued to chase. Cpl. Perez was able to catch Ezequiel Christopher Pineda, 18 of Houston, and took him into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention.
conroetoday.com
Who killed Willie Williams?
HOUSTON, TX -- Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a Murder. On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., the victim was walking their dogs when shot and killed in the 7600 block of Phoenix Dr. in Houston, Texas. During the incident, an unknown suspect approached, produced a firearm and shot the victim. Afterwards, the suspect fled the location in a gray 4-door Nissan sedan in an unknown direction of travel. The victim sustained major injuries from the gunshot wound resulting in their death.
Click2Houston.com
Family of Arlene Alvarez says they’ve fallen victim to multiple thefts, burglaries since death of 9-year-old
HOUSTON – Crime has reportedly continued to impact the family of a 9-year-old girl who died after being caught in the crossfire between an armed robber and a citizen in February. Arlene Alvarez was fatally struck by a bullet fired by a man who was shooting at an armed...
fox26houston.com
Man stabbed to death at homeless camp under Downtown Houston bridge
A man was stabbed to death at a homeless camp under a bridge in Downtown Houston, police say. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Commerce Street around midnight Wednesday morning. According to police, two people had gotten into an altercation at the homeless...
Police looking for man accused of robbing woman who was paying bill at NE Houston convenience store
Police said the woman in her 60s was holding $220 in her hand when the suspect suddenly grabbed it from her and fled the store.
Woman robbed while paying bill in northeast Houston convenience store, police say
Surveillance video gives police hope in finding a robbery suspect who snatched more than $200 from a woman in northeast Houston.
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shooting
KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area driver is recovering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks following an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 10.
fox26houston.com
Juan Delacruz Trial: Opening statements begin for Baytown PD officer shooting, killing Pamela Turner
BAYTOWN, Texas - Opening statements began Thursday in the trial of Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz, who shot and killed a woman outside her apartment in May 2019. Delacruz is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant with a deadly weapon. Investigators say Pamela Turner, a Black woman, was...
Horrific: Houston, Texas Nursing Home Videoed Abusing Elderly Man
A nursing home in Houston, Texas is now facing anger from one resident's family a recently released surveillance video seemed to prove their accusations of abuse true. KHOU 11 has the story and video. The family first learned of the suspected abuse when the 87-year-old grandfather told them staff was...
Woman possibly kidnapped, found shot to death in abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say
HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston. According to Pasadena police, they got reports Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.
