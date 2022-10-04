ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Delays at Denver International Airport due to fog

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Federal Aviation Administration says heavy fog is causing delays at Denver International Airport .

The delays were reported on Tuesday morning. The FAA said the average delay is at least 39 minutes.

Here is a look at the expected delay times each hour, according to the FAA:

7:15 a.m. -7:59 a.m. 55 minutes
8:00 a.m. -8:59 a.m. 51 minutes
9:00 a.m.-9:59 a.m. 43 minutes
10:00 a.m.-10:59 a.m. 36 minutes
FAA

Meteorologist Chris Tomer says the fog is expected to clear off by mid-morning.

Visibility as of 8:30 a.m.
Upper 60s Tuesday with sun, cold front arrives Friday

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

