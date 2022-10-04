The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held last Saturday during the Annual Fiesta de la Paloma, which is organized by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. Emcee was Doug Burks and the official professional photographer was Courtney Grelle Photography. The above photos are a sampling of her work during the Fiesta, which can be found through her Facebook page. Attached and on our GALLERIES page is a Coleman Today photo album of the pageant.

COLEMAN COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO