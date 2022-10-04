Read full article on original website
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood announces Columbus Day closure and adjusted trash schedule
Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday October 10th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday October 11th for all non-emergency facilities. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday October 11th. Tuesday’s...
colemantoday.com
Garden Club Meets, Hears Presentation on Reducing Rain Runoff
The Town and Country Garden Club held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 4th at noon at the the J.A.B. Miller Building. Twenty five members and three guests enjoyed delicious luncheon refreshments provided by hostesses Diane Cupps and Darla Hulse. In the business portion of the meeting, President Jane Price...
colemantoday.com
PHOTO ALBUM - Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant - 2022
These Coleman Today photos were taken during the Miss Coleman County pageant. Miss Kamyn Hale was crowned the 2022 Miss Coleman County. Congratulations to all the girls for doing such a great job of representing the local schools.
koxe.com
Larry Petty, 81, of Brownwood
Larry Petty, age 81, of Brownwood, passed peacefully into Heaven surrounded by his loving family members on October 3, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday October 6 at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Larry will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 7 in...
colemantoday.com
Students Mentoring Students - Coleman FCCLA
On September 19, members from Coleman FCCLA took a trip to Lipan, Texas to help promote FCCLA and generate interest in the program among the students there, as the Lipan chapter has lost membership numbers and involvement since the COVID-19 pandemic. Coleman Chapter Officers, Amber Chambers, Blaine Bouldin and London Warren, gave presentations on what FCCLA is and how their membership has influenced their lives. The presentations covered National Programs, STAR Events, leadership roles, and opportunities for travel and scholarships.
ktxs.com
Abilene woman sentenced to 180 days in jail for involvement in January 6th Capitol breach
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman has been arrested for her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Micki Larson-Olson, 53, of Abilene, was found guilty on September 29th, 2022 for unlawful entry onto public property in the District of Columbia.
The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th
The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
colemantoday.com
COLEMAN EVENTS for EARLY OCTOBER
The photo above and list below are early to mid October events we have listed on our Calendar page. If you know of other community events that are not listed, please email us! Keep checking back to the CALENDAR page, from the menu at the top of our website, to find out what's going on in Coleman! See the list below for links to calendar events from October 5th - 16th:
Drought continues and Texas lake levels are suffering
Almost all of Texas remains under drought conditions – and, of course, that’s bad for our lake levels. All but about 10 percent of Texas ranges from abnormally dry to exceptional drought.
brownwoodnews.com
Jailer arrested for inappropriate relations with inmate
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office issued the following press release Thursday:. On October 06, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on allegations of inappropriate relations involving a jailer of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation led to the arrest of Austin Hubbard for...
Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
colemantoday.com
Planned Substation Outage for CCEC Members in South Coleman County
On Sunday, October 9th the Coleman County Electric Coop will have their Gouldbusk Substation OFF from 2 pm – 4 pm for repairs. This will affect Coleman County Electric Members in the Southern part of Coleman County including the areas of Voss, Fisk, Mozelle, Gouldbusk, Rockwood, Whon, parts of Trickham, Millersview, and south of Valera. The primary reasoning for performing these repairs on Sunday afternoon is not to disrupt the school day of Panther Creek CISD. Call CCEC at 325-625-2128 if you have any questions.
UPDATE: AFD investigates large fire at South Abilene home with multiple occupants
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a house fire in in the Sayles area of Abilene Wednesday afternoon, as large plumes of smoke were visible even from the far south side of town. The fire, in the 400 block of Meander Street, was started around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to […]
koxe.com
Brownwood High School Announces the 2022 Homecoming Court
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Queen nominees include Chloe Adamez, Lilly Brasher, Bailey Burkett, Jensyn Evans, and Kennedi Johnson. King nominees are Luke Gray, Owen Huntsinger, Navy Hutchinson, Peter Le, and Antwuan Valencia. Princesses and Princes include freshman Deja Martin and Eric Smith, sophomores Sidney Windham and Easton Judkins, and juniors Adryanna Huerta and Ike Hall.
Grand Jury List: Two suspects indicted for magic mushrooms in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: A Grand Jury indicted the following suspects on felony charges in Taylor County, Texas, October 6. All individuals named below are considered not guilty unless deemed otherwise in a court of law. Dominic Ascencio aka Dominic Anthony Ascencio – Assault Family Violence Megan Ford – Possession of Psilocybin, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent […]
colemantoday.com
PHOTOS from the Miss Coleman County Pageant
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held last Saturday during the Annual Fiesta de la Paloma, which is organized by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. Emcee was Doug Burks and the official professional photographer was Courtney Grelle Photography. The above photos are a sampling of her work during the Fiesta, which can be found through her Facebook page. Attached and on our GALLERIES page is a Coleman Today photo album of the pageant.
colemantoday.com
West Texas Round Up for Rehab Sale
The Annual West Texas Roundup for Rehab Sale will be held Wednesday, October 5th at the Coleman Livestock Auction barn. The sale will begin at 11:00am and will include all kinds of items donated for this auction, as well as cattle. For more information call 325-625-4191.
Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
Report: Horse shot, killed while grazing in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An investigation is underway after a horse was shot and killed while grazing in Brown County earlier this week. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports the horse was shot several times while it was grazing in a pasture off County Road 160 near County Road 192 the late evening hours […]
koxe.com
Early Police Investigating Criminal Mischief at New Pavilion
The Early Police department is investigating criminal mischief to the new pavilion at McDonald Park. The light fixtures that were just installed were damaged inside the pavilion. Anyone who has information regarding the damage is asked to please contact the Early Police Department at 325-646-5322. Early Police also ask anyone...
