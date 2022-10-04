Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Patriots Bill Belichick Bold Statement on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
The New England Patriots' head coach is the latest name to comment on the uncomfortable situation in Miami.
Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision
With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Bad Football' News
Some analysts view the volume of 2-2 records around the league as parity among the top teams in the NFL. Tom Brady views it as "a lot of bad football." "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see," the 45-year-old quarterback said during his press conference on Thursday.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady confirms injury status for Sunday
With so much drama happening in his life off the field, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady can at least find solace in the handful of hours he gets to play football on Sunday. In spite of a shoulder injury, it sounds like he’ll be able to do that this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patriots Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
On Tuesday afternoon, the New England Patriots made a roster move that caught the football world's attention. Just days after signing former top pick Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad, the Patriots are releasing the veteran wide receiver. NFL insider Tom Pelissero announced the news with a litany of others...
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Signing News
The New England Patriots are expected to add a quarterback on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are likely going to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. He could be Bailey Zappe's backup on Oct. 9 against the Detroit Lions since both...
Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough
FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:. — With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Feel the excitement as the NFL season moves on, chronologically, from Week 4 to Week 5! Things start off with the Broncos and Colts limping into a Thursday Night Football matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to follow on Sunday. The headliner is Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow...
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their group of linebackers by officially signing A.J. Klein off the Giants practice squad. Klein, 31, played the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and before being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year. He also had four tackles in the postseason.
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Cowboys Defense
To say that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has enjoyed his time in the ‘City of Angels' might be an understatement. After being acquired by the Rams in a package (containing ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff) in March 2021, Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in Los Angeles.
Wichita Eagle
After nearly complete victory, here’s how Chiefs can get better: SportsBeat KC podcast
After convincing victories like the one the Chiefs engineered in Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coaches look for nits to pick. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a hand with that. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff share the areas that, in their estimation, still need some attention.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ Harrison Butker continues to miss practice. Here’s the latest update
The Harrison Butker Watch continues for another day. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Butker (left-ankle sprain) would not practice Thursday ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “He’s still kind of working with that, the ankle sprain, just getting the...
Wichita Eagle
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
AOL Corp
‘72 Dolphins hold Jets’ Joe Namath to 152 yards passing in a 27-17 victory
Dolphins 27, Jets 17 (Oct. 8, 1972) Even though the ‘72 season was only three weeks old, the Dolphins were the only undefeated team left in the NFL as they traveled to Shea Stadium to put their 3-0 record on the line. Eventually Miami would emerge victorious but not...
Wichita Eagle
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
Wichita Eagle
Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Defense
The Kansas City Chiefs defense has taken its lumps at times over the past couple years, but they've finished as a top-10 scoring defense each of the past three seasons. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has found ways to get his players to be at their best by the end of the year, but early inconsistencies haven't gone away.
