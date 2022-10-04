New Details / TRT Tax Increase: Voters to decide

Voters will be asked in the Nov. 8 General Election to approve an increase in the City of Lincoln City’s transient room tax from 9.5 percent to 12 percent.

The expected additional revenue from the 2.5% increase is $2,666,66.

History

A transient room tax was originally established in Lincoln City in 1991 when voters approved a 7% tax on the charge of the accommodation for occupants of transient lodging, effective January 1, 1992. This tax was increased by the voters to 8% in 2002 and 9.5% in 2008. No increase has been made since that time.

Anyone who rents a room on a short-term bases, for less than 30 days, pays the transient room tax. The operator who collects the tax retains 5% of that tax for their administration and gives the city 95% of that tax, according to Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke.

“Unless state law changes between now and July 1, 2023, the city will have to spend 70% of the increase on tourism or tourism-related facilities and no more than 30% on general fund/public safety purposes,” Wahlke explained during a Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce public luncheon in late September.

Wahlke said the city is looking at a range of tourism-related options that could be funded with the additional tax revenue including:

• Improvements to parks

• Attractions

• Restrooms

• Sports fields

• Beach access

The Lincoln City Council conducted a work session in late September to discuss the range of tourist-related funding options.

“We heard lots of possibilities for tourism related facilities,” Wahlke said, “but won’t be making any decisions until we actually have additional revenue.”

Wahlke said the city will submit its list of tourism-related facility spending priorities to the Oregon Attorney General for approval.

Funding priorities

Wahlke said additional funding should go toward key tourism-related projects.

“I hope that we can fund an event center and replace some of our older rest rooms, which are primary used by our tourists,” she said. “We also need to fund beach access improvements; I think that is a tourism-related facility. It is the pathway between city property and state property, but the state doesn’t have the funds to do anything with those beach access points, so why shouldn’t we be able to use tourism dollars for that?”

Wahlke said the remaining 30% of the tax revenue can go to general fund projects. She said she favors funding a narcotics detective. In a New Guard Guest Column in early September, Wahlke outlined the need for the narcotics detective.

“Lincoln County, and many other parts of Oregon, are facing an opioid crisis,” Wahlke wrote. “At one time the County had an interagency narcotics team to combat drugs. Several years ago, cities were unable to provide detectives for this team and it was disbanded. Our circuit court judge has pleaded with the cities in the county to find funding to establish a drug enforcement team.”

Beyond the election

Wahlke said she is hopeful that Oregon’s legislature will ease the restrictions cities like Lincoln City face in how the transit room tax revenue may be spent.

“My hope is that if this ballot measure is passed and goes into effect, that the legislature can pass something to relax the restrictions and not make it so heavily going towards promotion and tourism-related facilities,” she said. “I hope that we can use more of that funding for our streets, our sewers, and our water systems. Those systems are stressed by our tourists. We have to accommodate that population.”

The News Guard also reached out to Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Arce-Torres for her insight into the proposed transient room tax increase proposal.

The News Guard: What are you hearing that local lodging establishment operators and local businesses owners are saying about this measure?

Lori Arce-Torres: The business owners that I've spoken with understand the need for additional revenue to continue to support the programs that the money is currently allocated for, plus the increase will bring us up to what Depoe Bay and Newport have been charging.

An increase in TRT tax would help the city cover some of the added costs associated with our influx of visitors. The breakdown of how the taxes are mandated to be spent is complicated, with 70% going to tourism promotion, or tourism-related facilities and 30% going to the general fund/public safety purposes.

It is my understanding that the city generally intends to fund police services (narcotics detective) and city park improvements using the general fund portion, which is a win for every Lincoln City resident as well as visitors.

The News Guard: From your vantage point, what do you believe would be the benefits with the increase in the TRT and what do you see as possible negatives?

Arce-Torres: During the busy summer months, our normal population of 10,000 can easily swell to over 30,000. This takes a toll on all of our public services such as police and fire, not to mention our streets, sewer, water, and garbage.

Everything costs more today, however, the city of Lincoln City has not taken an increase in the TRT Taxes in over 14 years. If passed, the additional TRT would add funding for street and park maintenance as well as police and city buildings.

The Power Point

History of the tax

A lodging tax was originally approved by the voters in 1991, effective January 1, 1992 to impose a transient room tax in the amount of 7%

About 10 years later, on May 21, 2002, the voters of Lincoln City approved an amendment to the Lincoln City Charter, effective July 1, 2002, to increase the lodging tax by an additional one percent, to 8%

This initial 8% lodging tax must be spent as follows:

1/8th – city buildings (12.5%)2/8th – marketing (25%)1/8th – public safety (12.5%)4/8th – streets and parks (50%)

Lincoln city Charter dictates allocation of initial 8% tax

1/8 of the revenue from the 8 percent tax was utilized to pay off the general obligation bonds for the acquisition of the Library and Civic Center at Lincoln Square and for renovation, rehabilitation, improvement, and physical maintenance of Lincoln Square. Thereafter, this portion of the transient room tax will be allocated to other capital construction needs of the city.

Allocation of initial 8% tax

2/8 of the revenue from the 8 percent tax shall be deposited in the city’s Visitors and Convention Bureau Fund, shall be restricted to marketing Lincoln City as a tourist destination, and shall be expended solely and directly by the city’s Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Marketing” means those activities that will increase Lincoln City’s share of leisure, motorcoach, and conference business through advertising, public relations, collateral materials, tourism research, and operation of a visitor information center.

Allocation of initial 8% tax

1/8 of the revenue from the 8 percent tax shall be allocated to the public safety needs of the city.

Allocation of initial 8% tax

4/8 of the revenue from the 8 percent tax shall be retained by the city to be used for the purposes of street construction and maintenance, traffic control signals, drainage facilities, (including storm drains), pedestrian safety equipment and features, lighting, right-of-way acquisition, pavement widening, grade separation, bridge or culvert construction, channelization, and street extension, for park and recreation facilities construction and maintenance; for community celebrations and the provision and maintenance of visitor-oriented outdoor signs and facilities; and for the actual and reasonable administrative costs allocable to such stated purposes or any of them.

2008 Increase in lodging tax

Only 6 years later, on May 20, 2008, the voters of Lincoln City approved an amendment to the Lincoln City Charter, effective July 1, 2008, to increase the lodging tax by an additional 1.5% to 9.5%.

How tax over 8% must be spent

At that time the State had passed legislation mandating that lodging tax must be spent as follows: 70% goes to tourism promotion or to tourism-related facilities and no more than 30% goes to the general fund/public safety purposes.

That was 14 years ago, and since that time both Newport and Depoe Bay have increased their lodging tax to 12%

Need for narcotics detective

Lincoln County, and many other parts of Oregon, are facing an opioid crisis. At one time the County had an interagency narcotics team to combat drugs. Several years ago, cities were unable to provide detectives for this team and it was disbanded. Our circuit court judge has pleaded with the cities in the county to find funding to establish a drug enforcement team. An increase in Lincoln City’s lodging tax will allow the city to provide a detective for this team from the general fund portion of this proposed increase.

Need for revenue to fund narcotics detective

At our budget hearings this spring it became apparent that even though we had one-time revenues that we could spend on projects, we needed more ongoing income to fund ongoing expenses such as a narcotics detective and maintaining parks facilities. We were forced to choose between funding a narcotics detective or a community services officer who would assist our patrol and code enforcement officer. We chose to add the community services officer in the 2022-23 budget. Ideally, the police department would like to have two community services officers.

Searching for revenue but not burdening residents

During City Council work session discussions, it was the consensus of the council members that we did not want to burden our full-time residents with costs associated with our tourists.

We discussed a food and beverage tax and a public safety charge.

As in other coastal cities, our infrastructure must support a population far in excess of our full-time population. Our population of 10,000 can easily reach 30,000 on a summer weekend. A lodging tax helps to cover costs associated with this influx of visitors.

Pass through tax

A lodging tax is a pass through tax, occupants of lodging facilities pay a tax on the room charge, the operator keeps a small administration fee (5%), and passes the tax on to the City on a quarterly basis.

As the amount of the lodging tax increases, the amount of the administration fee will increase. The 5% remains constant, the amount of the fee increases.

How can this increase be spent

Currently state law provides that 70% goes to tourism promotion or to tourism-related facilities and no more than 30% goes to the general fund/public safety purposes.

The City generally intends to fund police services (narcotics detective) and city park improvements from the general fund portion.

Tourism promotion and tourism related facilities (like a new D River visitor information center/ restroom) can be funded from the tourism portion.

Need for parks maintenance

Lincoln City has many acres of parks and open space. Our visitors enjoy these areas and they need to be maintained. An increase in Lincoln City’s lodging tax can provide funds to maintain these spaces from the general fund portion of this increase.

Need for street maintenance

An increase in Lincoln City’s lodging tax will allow the city to provide additional funding for street maintenance from the general fund portion of this increase.

How is transit room tax allocated

This Charter amendment will not change how revenues for the existing 9.5% transient room tax are currently allocated in the Charter

The revenues from the additional 2.5% tax, if approved by the voters in November, will be allocated as provided in the state law in effect at the time the increase is effective in July 2023

How will the proposed increase be spent?

Unless State law changes between now and July 1, 2023, we will have to spend 70% of the increase on tourism or tourism-related facilities and no more than 30% on general fund/public safety purposes.

What are tourist-related facilities?

That is the question that City staff is currently exploring.

Improvements to parks?Attractions?Restrooms?Sports fields?Beach access?

Council will discuss possibilities during a work session

State law defines tourist-related facilities as:

“Tourism-related facility” means:

(a) A conference center, convention center or visitor information center; and

(b) Other improved real property that has a useful life of 10 or more years and has a substantial purpose of supporting tourism or accommodating tourist activities.

How will this affect our visitors?

Example of increase:

$250 per night room9.5% (current rate) = $23.75 (total $273.75 per night)12% (proposed rate) = $30.00 (total $280.00 per night)$6.25 per night increase5 night stay – increase of $31.25

How will this affect our city budget?

The past two years have produced record amounts of transient room tax for the City. $11.3 million is the estimated income for the current budget year.

What will the future bring?

Impossible to know

Expected additional revenue from the 2.5% increase

Estimated additional revenue: $2,666,667

30% = $800,000 for general fund/public safety purposes70% = 1,866,667 for tourism promotion/tourism-related facilities

Do you want ot be involved?

The budget committee meets each spring (usually two or three meetings).

Two positions expire on December 31st. If you live in the City limits you can apply to serve on this committee.

Check the City’s website or contact the City Recorder for more information.

November 8, 2022 Ballot

Should the City of Lincoln City transient room tax be increased from 9.5 percent to 12 percent?

This Charter amendment will increase the lodging tax paid by visitors to Lincoln City by 2.5 percentage points from 9.5% to 12%