Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
Mariners place one-time All-Star OF Jesse Winker on IL with neck issue

The Mariners placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list due to a neck issue, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (Twitter links). Fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled in a corresponding move. Shannon Drayer relays that Winker is likely done for the season, but Dylan Moore and Jarred Kelenic, both hit by pitches Tuesday, should be OK. The Mariners subsequently announced the moves, describing Winker’s injury as a cervical disc bulge. His placement is retroactive to Oct. 3.
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez joins another impressive list

Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez turned plenty of heads in his rookie season. Rodriguez became the 12th player in MLB history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season as a rookie. He burst onto the national stage with his impressive showing during the Home Run Derby. And he signed a long term extension that could last as long as 20 years and be worth as much as $450 million.
Minor League Update: Upper minors

AAA (Since 9/19): 41 PAs, .158/.195/.263, 46.3 K%, 4.9 BB%, .105 ISO, .263 BABIP, 15 wRC+. If you thought there was any chance Gorman would have been called up and competed for a playoff roster spot, well go ahead and look at those numbers and remove that hope. I don’t really think the Cardinals handled Gorman well late in the season. After he went 0-4 against the Nationals (the day after homering and doubling), Gorman had 5 total plate appearances from September 8th to September 16th, including six straight days off. Feels like.... maybe getting himself right in AAA would have been better in that span instead of just not playing him.
White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with...
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
