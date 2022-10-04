Read full article on original website
Dave Roberts reveals Dodgers’ decision on Joey Gallo’s playoff roster spot
Question: What do the Dodgers do when they don’t have the heart to drop Cody Bellinger from their 2022 playoff roster, but could experience the same effect by leaving trade deadline acquisition Joey Gallo out of the lineup mix?. Answer: Just carry both of them, and sort it all...
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
Mariners place one-time All-Star OF Jesse Winker on IL with neck issue
The Mariners placed outfielder Jesse Winker on the 10-day injured list due to a neck issue, reports Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times (Twitter links). Fellow outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled in a corresponding move. Shannon Drayer relays that Winker is likely done for the season, but Dylan Moore and Jarred Kelenic, both hit by pitches Tuesday, should be OK. The Mariners subsequently announced the moves, describing Winker’s injury as a cervical disc bulge. His placement is retroactive to Oct. 3.
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez joins another impressive list
Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez turned plenty of heads in his rookie season. Rodriguez became the 12th player in MLB history to hit 20 homers and steal 20 bases in a season as a rookie. He burst onto the national stage with his impressive showing during the Home Run Derby. And he signed a long term extension that could last as long as 20 years and be worth as much as $450 million.
End of season comparison: Raimel Tapia and Randal Grichuk, plus intriguing prospect Adrian Pinto
One of the most shocking transactions to come out of the lockout, the Jays traded longtime Jay Randal Grichuk to Colorado for Raimel Tapia and a prospect. It’s time to compare two more players. In this article, we’ll see if the Jays were better off with Grichuk or Tapia.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Minor League Update: Upper minors
AAA (Since 9/19): 41 PAs, .158/.195/.263, 46.3 K%, 4.9 BB%, .105 ISO, .263 BABIP, 15 wRC+. If you thought there was any chance Gorman would have been called up and competed for a playoff roster spot, well go ahead and look at those numbers and remove that hope. I don’t really think the Cardinals handled Gorman well late in the season. After he went 0-4 against the Nationals (the day after homering and doubling), Gorman had 5 total plate appearances from September 8th to September 16th, including six straight days off. Feels like.... maybe getting himself right in AAA would have been better in that span instead of just not playing him.
White Sox move on, seek new manager after difficult season
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox began the year thinking they were primed to make a deep playoff run after two early exits and maybe reach the World Series for the first time since the 2005 team captured the biggest prize of all. They enter the offseason with...
Padres try to sweep series against the Giants
San Francisco Giants (80-81, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (89-72, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -150, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego...
Xander Bogaerts follows up storybook grand slam with cryptic comment
It was determined weeks ago that the Boston Red Sox season would end not with a bang, but with a whimper. But Xander Bogaerts, who could be playing his final games in a Sox uniform, is not content to go quietly into the night. In the penultimate game of the...
Mariners reveal pitching plan for MLB Playoffs series vs. Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners are heading to the postseason for the first time in 21 years and their Wild Card opponent will be a very tough Toronto Blue Jays team, who have home-field advantage in the three-game series. A day before Game 1, manager Scott Servais announced their starters. Per Shi...
