Pennsylvania State

Pa. State Police warn you to be wary of a new scam

By WILK News
 2 days ago
A Pennsylvania State Police truck Photo credit © Frank Piscani via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There's a new scam the Pennsylvania State Police are warning you about. There are criminals who are spoofing PSP phone numbers to try and steal from you. Here's how it works. You receive a call or text that shows it's from what appears to be a phone number related to the Pennsylvania State Police. The same thing can happen in email directing you to a phony website. The scammers are asking for you to send gift cards to pay for offenses or you will be arrested. PA State Police remind you they will never contact you in that manner and will never ask for gift cards for payment at any time.

Beth Walter
1d ago

I dont answer any of these things because I know they are scams. if it's a number I don't know I don't answer and block the number. if it is an email or text I don't open and delete.

Alexander Handschu
1d ago

demands of gift cards for payment looks like soliciting bribery? who would fall for this?

George_Costanza95
1d ago

after all these years of the gift card scams. how is anyone still getting fooled

