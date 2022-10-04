ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup

Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
Texas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open

LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less

“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Jack Nicklaus
Lee Trevino
thegolfnewsnet.com

Where is the best place to store golf gloves in between rounds?

If you look in any golfer's golf bag, you're bound to find at least one golf glove. You'll probably find several, including some old gloves that are worn, frayed, ripped or too stiff to use anymore. As it turns out, storing golf gloves in your golf bag is not the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Internationals dominating Shriners, Kevin Streelman never 'pursued' LIV email and Cam Davis won’t go near the Vegas Strip

The Internationals can’t seem to stop playing well two weeks after the Presidents Cup. Four of captain Trevor Immelman’s men—Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, and Cameron Davis—are all high on the leaderboard after two rounds at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It’s shaping up to be good weekend with plenty of storylines to watch. Some PGA Tour players, like Kevin Streelman, will be soaking up all that the Las Vegas Strip has to offer, while others will do everything they can to avoid the bright lights entirely.
LAS VEGAS, NV

