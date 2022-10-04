The Internationals can’t seem to stop playing well two weeks after the Presidents Cup. Four of captain Trevor Immelman’s men—Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, and Cameron Davis—are all high on the leaderboard after two rounds at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It’s shaping up to be good weekend with plenty of storylines to watch. Some PGA Tour players, like Kevin Streelman, will be soaking up all that the Las Vegas Strip has to offer, while others will do everything they can to avoid the bright lights entirely.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO