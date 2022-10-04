Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Rahm, McIlroy among top players voicing different opinions on whether LIV golfers should play in the Ryder Cup
Should LIV golfers be able to compete in PGA Tour and DP World Tour events? Ask tour pros who haven’t jumped to the upstart Saudi-backed rival, and the answer is an almost universal “NO.” It was them or us, and they chose them. Ask those same players...
Golf Digest
Tour pro at Spanish Open fails to get second shot beyond member’s tee after hitting drive only 50 yards
We’ve all been there. You just don’t expect a touring professional to become one of us. At least, not like this. Ashun Wu, a 37-year-old from China, made eight birdies Thursday during an opening-round 63 at the Spanish Open at Club de Campo Villa in Madrid. But Friday...
3 tied for lead after 1st round of LIV Golf in Thailand
BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Richard Bland, Branden Grace and Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra upstaged their more-illustrious opponents on Friday to shoot 7-under 65s and share the lead after the first round of the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok. Marc Leishman and Ian Poulter were a stroke behind while Kim Sihwan, Brooks Koepka and...
golfmagic.com
Kevin Kisner reveals ABUSIVE fan mail after Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner has revealed some of the shocking fan mail that he received after the Presidents Cup which America won for the ninth consecutive time last month. Kisner, the winner of the WGC Match Play in 2019, only contributed half a point to the US' 17.5-12.5 win over the International team at Quail Hollow.
It’s Time for Cooler Heads to Prevail in Battle Between PGA Tour and LIV Golf
MENA Tour’s involvement is the latest bizarre twist in this saga, which isn’t doing either tour—or the game of golf—any favors.
Crapped out: PGA Tour golfers who missed the cut in Las Vegas at 2022 Shriners Children's Open
LAS VEGAS — Crapped out. No dice. Busted. That’s how it feels to miss the cut at the PGA Tour’s annual visit to Sin City. The third stop, and the second West Coast trip, on the fall slate of nine events, the Shriners Children’s Open still has a shot at a repeat champ, as Sungjae Im shot 65-70 and is five shots back of the lead. Mito Pereira shot a Friday 63, a career low on the PGA Tour to take a two-shot lead.
Golf Digest
Tom Kim contending again, Aaron Rai is on a roll and Adam Hadwin draws an ace in Vegas
Tom Kim hasn’t exhibited the same animated intensity at the Shriners Children’s Open that he showed two weeks ago at the Presidents Cup. But the tournament in Las Vegas isn’t over yet. While Patrick Cantlay was lighting up TPC Summerlin on Saturday for an 11-under 60, tying...
Golf Digest
When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less
“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
Golf Digest
Kevin Kisner laughed off some brutal 'fan' mail following the Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner bluntly assessed his contribution to Team USA at the conclusion of its recent victory at the 2022 Presidents Cup. "I got half a point," Kisner said. "But I brought the fun." And in a follow-up quote, Kisner claimed he was the team leader in something else. "I have...
GolfWRX
Ex-Ryder Cup captain blasts bag store employee for alleged tampering of club
The first round of the Acciona Open De Espana got underway on Thursday, and for former-Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn, the day did not go as planned. The 51-year-old struggled to get anything going and shot a 75 (+4) after making five bogeys and one birdies on his day. However,...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is the best place to store golf gloves in between rounds?
If you look in any golfer's golf bag, you're bound to find at least one golf glove. You'll probably find several, including some old gloves that are worn, frayed, ripped or too stiff to use anymore. As it turns out, storing golf gloves in your golf bag is not the...
Golf.com
Ping G430 game-improvement irons spotted on PGA Tour | First Look
The Shriners Children’s Open is loaded with new equipment launches on the PGA Tour — first up there was the Ping G430 metal woods, then RTX6 wedges from Cleveland. To cap off Monday, we also had two new ProV1 balls from Titleist. Like we said, busy!. But unlike...
Golf Digest
Internationals dominating Shriners, Kevin Streelman never 'pursued' LIV email and Cam Davis won’t go near the Vegas Strip
The Internationals can’t seem to stop playing well two weeks after the Presidents Cup. Four of captain Trevor Immelman’s men—Mito Pereira, Tom Kim, Si Woo Kim, and Cameron Davis—are all high on the leaderboard after two rounds at the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas. It’s shaping up to be good weekend with plenty of storylines to watch. Some PGA Tour players, like Kevin Streelman, will be soaking up all that the Las Vegas Strip has to offer, while others will do everything they can to avoid the bright lights entirely.
