Golf

Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Tom Kim, a rising sensation from South Korean and recent Presidents Cup folk hero, is having himself a hell of a few months. And it could get even more impressive if he were to figure out a way to claim the title on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That would give him two PGA Tour wins before turning 21, something that hasn’t happened on tour since a guy named Tiger Woods came around and accomplished the feat 26 years ago this fall. Not bad for a guy with no PGA Tour status as recently as four months ago.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Golf Digest

‘Find the lanes:' Patrick Cantlay’s ingenious par-5 strategy, explained

Patrick Cantlay is not a swashbuckling or daring golfer, by design. Conjure up a few ways to best describe his game, and golf fans will land on words like efficient, effective, simple, consistent. And it’s what makes him one of the most fearsome players in golf today. In many...
Golf Digest

When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less

“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
PORTLAND, OR
Golf Digest

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra left college early to play for LIV Golf. Now he's $4 million richer with win in Bangkok

In an alternative world, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra would have been spending the weekend cheering on the Oklahoma State football team to victory over Texas Tech from the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. But this summer the 22-year-old Spaniard made a bet on himself. Rather than play out his senior season with the Cowboys and continue to build on a budding amateur golf résumé that saw him rise to No. 2 in the world, Lopez-Chacarra signed with LIV Golf.
STILLWATER, OK
