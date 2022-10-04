Read full article on original website
Rahm, McIlroy among top players voicing different opinions on whether LIV golfers should play in the Ryder Cup
Should LIV golfers be able to compete in PGA Tour and DP World Tour events? Ask tour pros who haven’t jumped to the upstart Saudi-backed rival, and the answer is an almost universal “NO.” It was them or us, and they chose them. Ask those same players...
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Shriners Children's Open
Tom Kim, a rising sensation from South Korean and recent Presidents Cup folk hero, is having himself a hell of a few months. And it could get even more impressive if he were to figure out a way to claim the title on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That would give him two PGA Tour wins before turning 21, something that hasn’t happened on tour since a guy named Tiger Woods came around and accomplished the feat 26 years ago this fall. Not bad for a guy with no PGA Tour status as recently as four months ago.
‘Find the lanes:' Patrick Cantlay’s ingenious par-5 strategy, explained
Patrick Cantlay is not a swashbuckling or daring golfer, by design. Conjure up a few ways to best describe his game, and golf fans will land on words like efficient, effective, simple, consistent. And it’s what makes him one of the most fearsome players in golf today. In many...
Tom Kim contending again, Aaron Rai is on a roll and Adam Hadwin draws an ace in Vegas
Tom Kim hasn’t exhibited the same animated intensity at the Shriners Children’s Open that he showed two weeks ago at the Presidents Cup. But the tournament in Las Vegas isn’t over yet. While Patrick Cantlay was lighting up TPC Summerlin on Saturday for an 11-under 60, tying...
When it comes to handling players' equipment needs, LIV Golf is finding ways to do more with less
“Hey, I’m finishing up a build. Can I call you back in about 10 minutes?”. That was Ben Giunta, owner of The Tour Van, a Golf Digest 100 Best Clubfitter based in Portland, Ore., and the man, along with business partner Jason Werner, charged with taking care of the equipment needs of players competing in LIV Golf Invitational events held in the United States.
Brooks and Bryson doing a press conference together is proof we are living in the twilight zone
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau wouldn't so much as toss each other a passing glance. In fact, the latter's mere presence would cause the former's eyes to roll in the back of his head, literally. True story. Perhaps the whole...
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra left college early to play for LIV Golf. Now he's $4 million richer with win in Bangkok
In an alternative world, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra would have been spending the weekend cheering on the Oklahoma State football team to victory over Texas Tech from the stands of Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. But this summer the 22-year-old Spaniard made a bet on himself. Rather than play out his senior season with the Cowboys and continue to build on a budding amateur golf résumé that saw him rise to No. 2 in the world, Lopez-Chacarra signed with LIV Golf.
Kevin Kisner laughed off some brutal 'fan' mail following the Presidents Cup
Kevin Kisner bluntly assessed his contribution to Team USA at the conclusion of its recent victory at the 2022 Presidents Cup. "I got half a point," Kisner said. "But I brought the fun." And in a follow-up quote, Kisner claimed he was the team leader in something else. "I have...
Patrick Cantlay nearly rolls a 59 in Vegas, settles for 60 and the co-lead
Thanks to third-round 60 on Saturday that tied the course record, Patrick Cantlay will have another chance to win the Shriners Children’s Open, which happens every time he tees it up at TPC Summerlin. Cantlay just missed recording the 13th sub-60 score in PGA Tour history when his left-to-right...
