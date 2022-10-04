Tom Kim, a rising sensation from South Korean and recent Presidents Cup folk hero, is having himself a hell of a few months. And it could get even more impressive if he were to figure out a way to claim the title on Sunday at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas. That would give him two PGA Tour wins before turning 21, something that hasn’t happened on tour since a guy named Tiger Woods came around and accomplished the feat 26 years ago this fall. Not bad for a guy with no PGA Tour status as recently as four months ago.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO