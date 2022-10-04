Read full article on original website
Related
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
‘That’s who he is’: Tom Thibodeau gushes over Jalen Brunson after Knicks debut
Jalen Brunson hasn’t played better in his career than when he lit up the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2022 postseason. The southpaw out of Villanova averaged 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.7 dimes in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks rewarded him with a four-year $104 million contract in hopes that he would sustain this level of play. And Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau has utmost confidence in Brunson’s ability to keep it up.
How Memphis Grizzlies rookie Kenneth Lofton Jr. is connected to Bill Russell
Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s name will soon be the answer to what may become a popular sports trivia question. Lofton is one of the last players in the NBA who will wear the No. 6. The NBA announced in August that the jersey will be retired retired throughout the league in honor of basketball and civil rights pioneer Bill Russell. Players currently wearing the number are grandfathered into the number.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sixers coach Doc Rivers out vs. Cavaliers; Dave Joerger to coach in his place
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their preseason schedule on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first of a preseason home-and-home with the Cavs. The Sixers will be without their head coach for the preseason’s second game. Doc Rivers is under the weather, and he will miss the...
ESPN
NBA GMs see Milwaukee Bucks winning title, first MVP for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic
The Milwaukee Bucks are slight favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship, and Luka Doncic was tapped as most likely to win the 2023 Most Valuable Player award in NBA.com's annual survey of all 30 of the league's general managers. The 21st edition of the survey was released Tuesday and...
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
RELATED PEOPLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How’d He Look?
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion news cycle ... and DallasBasketball.com, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you — trade rumors, reports, speculation and much more from the 2022-23 season. OCT 6 JALEN DEBUTS How'd Jalen Brunson look?. His "soft...
Proposed Mavericks Russell Westbrook trade is a dream for Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason and he will ultimately head into the season on the roster. However, if things do not get off on the right foot, Los Angeles will quickly shop Westbrook once more. For the last six months, the Lakers have...
Yardbarker
Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans
The Dallas Mavericks begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not all of the Mavs' roster will be traveling to Tulsa to participate in their preseason opener against the Thunder. Davis...
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mavs Vault: Dallas Mavericks unveil interactive fair exhibit about team's history
DALLAS — After the Dallas Mavericks got out of the 1st Round of the NBA Playoffs last season for the first time since 2011, the organization has recently unveiled a unique exhibit looking at the team's history. The Mavs are hosting an exhibit at the Hall of State at...
Lakers fans begging for Pacers trade during preseason (for a new reason)
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the few teams in the NBA who have the infrastructure in place to pull off a huge trade this close to when the season starts. Considering the quality that both Buddy Hield and Myles Turner have shown in the last few seasons, they have been atop this fanbase’s list for some time.
3 Chicago Blackhawks to trade before the regular season starts
The regular season is fast approaching for the 2022-23 Chicago Blackhawks. There are a lot of storylines that will be following this team as they try to rebuild their organization back to the powerhouse that it once was. That is going to take a long time. It seems as if...
Compelling Lakers Westbrook trade to exploit Draymond Green drama
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason but as we know in the NBA, things can change in a hurry. Not only are the Lakers going to be helped by Victor Wembanyama when it comes to the trade market, but there also could be surprise names that hit the trade market as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA・
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0