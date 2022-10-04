ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B.

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B. 21-JT-27 TAKE NOTICE that a petition for termination of parental rights of the female minor child described above has been filed with the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Haywood County, North Carolina in a juvenile proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard of the above-described minor child. A petition seeking to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard to the above child has been filed bearing the docket number set forth in the above caption. TO: Dustin Ray Conard, legal father of female minor child born on February 16, 2019 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, married to the child's mother, J.L.B., respondent. You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your parental rights. You are entitled to have counsel appointed by the Court if you are indigent. If you desire counsel, you should contact the Haywood County Clerk of Court, Juvenile Division, Haywood County Courthouse at (828) 454-6500, immediately to request counsel or obtain further information. This is a new case and any attorney appointed previously will only represent you provisionally unless you make an appearance in this court proceeding. The date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed by the clerk upon your filing an answer, or thirty (30) days from the service if no answer is filed, and if your address if known. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than November 9, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the Petitioner, the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, seeking service against you, will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 29th day of September 2022. Rachael J. Hawes, Attorney for Petitioner Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency 157 Paragon Parkway, Suite 300 Clyde, North Carolina 28721 828-452-6620 Attorney Bar# 39135 30-32e.
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
Commercial flounder season closing Oct. 6 in Pound Net Southern Management Area; trip limit established for pound nets in Northern and Central Management Areas

The commercial flounder season will close Oct. 6 in the Pound Net Southern Management Area. Additionally, a flounder trip limit is established for the Pound Net Northern and Central Management Areas. The commercial flounder season for pound nets in the Southern Management Area is closing because the quota is nearly...
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief

(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
Fed’s H-2A labor costs leave N.C. farmers struggling to compete

Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments

A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
