Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA HAYWOOD COUNTY IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE DISTRICT COURT DIVISION IN RE E.R.B. 21-JT-27 TAKE NOTICE that a petition for termination of parental rights of the female minor child described above has been filed with the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court in Haywood County, North Carolina in a juvenile proceeding. The nature of the relief being sought is to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard of the above-described minor child. A petition seeking to terminate the paternal rights of Dustin Ray Conard to the above child has been filed bearing the docket number set forth in the above caption. TO: Dustin Ray Conard, legal father of female minor child born on February 16, 2019 in Buncombe County, North Carolina, married to the child's mother, J.L.B., respondent. You are entitled to attend any hearing affecting your parental rights. You are entitled to have counsel appointed by the Court if you are indigent. If you desire counsel, you should contact the Haywood County Clerk of Court, Juvenile Division, Haywood County Courthouse at (828) 454-6500, immediately to request counsel or obtain further information. This is a new case and any attorney appointed previously will only represent you provisionally unless you make an appearance in this court proceeding. The date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed by the clerk upon your filing an answer, or thirty (30) days from the service if no answer is filed, and if your address if known. You are required to make a defense to such pleading no later than November 9, 2022, and upon your failure to do so, the Petitioner, the Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency, seeking service against you, will apply to the Court for the relief sought. This the 29th day of September 2022. Rachael J. Hawes, Attorney for Petitioner Haywood County Health and Human Services Agency 157 Paragon Parkway, Suite 300 Clyde, North Carolina 28721 828-452-6620 Attorney Bar# 39135 30-32e.
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission announces photo competition
Get your cameras ready! The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced its 2022-2023 photo competition.
State AG investigating North Carolina solar panel company Pink Energy after 270 complaints filed
North Carolina solar panel company Pink Energy is now under investigation from the state Attorney General, after an ABC11 Troubleshooter report.
islandfreepress.org
Commercial flounder season closing Oct. 6 in Pound Net Southern Management Area; trip limit established for pound nets in Northern and Central Management Areas
The commercial flounder season will close Oct. 6 in the Pound Net Southern Management Area. Additionally, a flounder trip limit is established for the Pound Net Northern and Central Management Areas. The commercial flounder season for pound nets in the Southern Management Area is closing because the quota is nearly...
wfncnews.com
Franklin County Startup That Converts Tires to Energy Looking to Expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable …. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and...
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
An examination of sediments from five North Carolina lakes near coal-burning power stations revealed that coal ash contamination of surface waterways was more persistent and pervasive than previously thought. The study's authors warned that this is likely to be an issue for any surface water body near a coal plant...
Washington Examiner
North Carolina businesses will receive $300M grants for COVID-19 relief
(The Center Square) — More than 3,900 North Carolina businesses will receive checks in the coming days as part of the second phase of the state's Business Recovery Grant Program. The North Carolina Department of Revenue mailed the checks on Thursday to help businesses recover losses tied to Gov....
wunc.org
2022 North Carolina Voter Guide: Everything you need to know about early voting, mail-in ballots
WUNC has all the coverage you need this election season. Be sure to check out our Races To Watch stories for everything you need to know about candidates in statewide, congressional and legislative elections. Subscribe to WUNC's Politics Podcast and follow reporters Rusty Jacobs and Jeff Tiberii on Twitter. Early voting begins on Oct. 20.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Piles of toxic coal ash’ found in N.C. lakes used for drinking water, recreation
Coal ash in North Carolina’s lakes is more widespread than previously thought, and it sticks around for decades, according to new research published Monday. The study included Mountain Island Lake, which is used for drinking water in Charlotte. Researchers from Duke University and Appalachian State University tested sediment in...
WRAL
With water restrictions in place, a look at ways to cut down on your water bill
From coast to coast, water restrictions are in place as drought conditions worsen, affecting tens of millions of people. While we are not struggling with drought conditions in the Triangle, you can still take steps to conserve water and cut down on your bill. Do you know where your water...
WYFF4.com
Wawa announces plans to open new locations in Georgia, North Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved New Jersey-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stations to Southern and Coastal Georgia, as well as North Carolina, by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and, based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years.
North Carolina county changes policy to end discrimination during traffic stops
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, which includes the state’s largest city, Charlotte, introduced a new policy for its sheriff’s office on Oct. 3, 2022, that deputies will no longer stop motorists for non-moving traffic violations such as tinted windows, revoked license, or broken tail lights. The policy also stipulates that drivers who may have an expired tag or no insurance would no longer be ticketed for it unless they are pulled over for a more severe violation. Data shown to the sheriff’s office led them to institute the policy change to reduce discrimination against motorists of color.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
WRAL
Senior population boom: NC expected to see senior population increase by 52% by 2040
State leaders now see a trend where older residents in North Carolina may soon outnumber the young. The senior population is expected to increase by 52% by 2040. State leaders now see a trend where older residents in North Carolina may soon outnumber the young. The senior population is expected to increase by 52% by 2040.
richmondobserver
Fed’s H-2A labor costs leave N.C. farmers struggling to compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
