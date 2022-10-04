It’s a familiar question when it comes to Tiger Woods, these days more than ever. As Woods has continued his recovery from his February 2021 car accident, he has played in just three events in 2022: the Masters, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He played four competitive rounds at Augusta National but sputtered out over the weekend with a pair of 78s. He also made the cut at the PGA but withdrew after a third-round 78. At the Open Championship, Woods shot 78-75 to miss the cut by nine.

