Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
Straz Center's Sunday Block Party among best live music events happening in Tampa
This weekend's weather calls for temperatures in the low-to-mid-80s, plus virtually no chance of rain. In short, it’s going to be flawless outside, and this block party happening outside Tampa's Straz Center on Sunday, Oct. 9 is a truly perfect opportunity to see the best of Tampa Bay music. The lineup on the arrival plaza stage features a wife and husband (songwriter-singer Shelby Sol, rapper Jinx), a fast-rising glam-rock act (Roxx Revolt & the Velvets) and uke-strumming local treasure (Ari Chi) play. On Straz Center's Riverwalk stage, Opera Tampa takes over for performances featuring talent like Best Of The Bay-winning actor Matthew McGee and award-winning musician director Jeremy Douglass. There’s even a “Kidchella” at the Patel Conservatory and silent disco. Oh, the whole event is free, too.
