Police: California serial killer ‘on a mission’ in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Full house for Illinois’ 17th congressional district debate
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full room at Bradley University’s Alumni Center on Monday night for a debate between Illinois’ 17th congressional district hopefuls. Republican candidate Esther Joy King has a law degree and served as a JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. She narrowly lost the last election to Cheri Bustos. Bustos is not running for re-election.
Secretary of State hopeful promotes ‘License to Read’ proposal during Peoria visit, book banning also a concern
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Democrat opposing Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady for Illinois Secretary of State visited Peoria Monday to promote “License to Read” legislation, which aims to lower prices publishers charge libraries for e-books and audio books. At the Peoria Public Library, Alexi Giannoulias also...
Cool mornings & mild afternoons
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s another day where you’ll need a few different layers depending on what time of day you venture outside. The jacket and perhaps the heat on in the car is the way to start Tuesday, as temperatures range from the upper 30s to the low 40s across central Illinois. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, so short/t-shirt weather will return for a few hours!
Illinois crime reduction task force starts conversation about future policies
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are trying to find solutions to address crime by working with law enforcement and community organizations. The state’s new Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time Tuesday. The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) said violent crime has remained relatively stable...
