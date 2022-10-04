Read full article on original website
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More
Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
Halle Bailey Making History As A Black Actress Starring In The Little Mermaid, But Her Sister Chloe Also Has A Major Goal In Mind
Halle Bailey is going to be The Little Mermaid, but there's nothing little about sister Chloe's plans.
Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys
Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
John David Washington Says Dad Denzel Washington Taught Him About Embracing 'the Freedom to Fail'
John David Washington is following in his father's footsteps. The former pro football player and actor, 38, will make his Broadway debut later this month when August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins performances Sept. 19 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His dad, Denzel Washington, won a Tony Award 12 years ago for his work in another of Wilson's plays: Fences.
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
A Different Girl: Kadeem Hardison Talks Pretending To Love Whitley Gilbert While Actually Fiending For Freddy
“One night we went out and then we started kissing, and the next thing you know, she was telling me she was in love with me…” TV One’s electrifying docu-series UNCENSORED is back and it’s a whole different world than
Jennifer Coolidge Refused to Leave the Emmys Stage as They Played Her Off—She Started a Dance Party Instead
There were a number of iconic moments at the 74th Emmy Awards, but perhaps one of the best was when Jennifer Coolidge was awarded the prize for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her work in The White Lotus. The category was stacked with...
Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey
Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Sherri Shepherd Shares the Advice Joan Rivers and Barbara Walters Have Given Her (Exclusive)
Sherri Shepherd is looking back at the influential women and mentors who have guided her along the path to hosting her own show. ET's Rachel Smith joined Shepherd at the studio for her new talk show, Sherri, and the outspoken host excitedly showed off her four themed greenrooms, each dedicated and modeled in homage to some of the women who have influenced her most -- including Marsha Warfield, Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers and her former co-host on The View, Whoopi Goldberg.
Thora Birch Is 'Dismayed' She's Not in 'Hocus Pocus 2,' Explains Why She Left 'Wednesday' (Exclusive)
During ET’s visit to the set of The Gabby Petito Story, Lifetime’s true-crime film about the van life murder, director Thora Birch opened up about her involvement in two other anticipated projects, Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ and Netflix’s Wednesday series. “I was just a little dismayed...
Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville
In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
Shawn Mendes’ ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Movie Is the Next ‘Cats’—in the Best Way
The first time you hear Shawn Mendes’ angelic voice coming out of a tiny, sweet baby crocodile, your life will change. For better or for worse, I can’t tell you, but it’s certainly going to be altered forever. Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is one of Mendes’ first big...
Constance Wu Says Fresh Off the Boat Producer's On-Set Abuse Prompted Her Tweets About the Show's Renewal
In an emotional interview with Seth Meyers on Monday, Constance Wu provided new context for her controversial 2019 tweets about Fresh Off the Boat‘s renewal, alleging that a producer’s harassment was behind her dismay with the show’s pickup. When ABC renewed Fresh Off the Boat for Season 6 in May 2019, Wu was publicly unhappy with the decision; when a fan tweeted that the pickup was “great news,” Wu replied, “No it’s not.” At the time, Wu also tweeted, “F—king hell” and “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—k.” She later said her posts were “ill-timed” and that she was...
‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Starring Shawn Mendes, Constance Wu & Javier Bardem Is A Must-See!
If you have a child, or if you’re a fan of good movies, definitely make it a priority to go see Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. The film is based on a children’s book written by Bernard Waber, originally published in 1965, centered around a crocodile that lives in New York City… a singing crocodile at that.
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
Celebs React to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars 2022: Jada Pinkett Smith, Amy Schumer and More
The slap heard ‘round the world. Will Smith stunned the star-studded audience — and everyone watching at home — when he took to the stage and smacked Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made a “joke” about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss at the 2022 Oscars on Sunday, March 27. “Jada, I love […]
Jason Bateman says he almost ran over Michael Jackson in the 1980s
Actor Jason Bateman has claimed that he once almost ran Michael Jackson over with his bike while on set in the 1980s.Bateman had a role on the American sitcom Silver Spoons at the time, which Jackson was apparently a fan of. The show aired throughout the early 1980s with Bateman starring as character Derek Taylor for the first two seasons, first appearing in the show when he was just 13.While visiting the set during the time of filming, Jackson was apparently walking towards the stage when Batemen and his co-star Rick Schroder – the lead of the show –...
