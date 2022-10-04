ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Velma’: Mindy Kaling’s Adult ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Casts Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, ‘Weird Al’ and More

Fresh off the viral news that Velma is officially a lesbian in the latest “Scooby-Doo” movie, the Mystery Inc. member is getting more love in Mindy Kaling’s upcoming adult animated series set at HBO Max. During a Thursday panel at New York Comic Con, Kaling revealed the star-studded cast of “Velma,” which features Sam Richardson as Shaggy, Constance Wu as Daphne and Glenn Howerton as Fred. Kaling will voice Velma. The voice acting cast also features Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ming-Na Wen, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, Frank Welker, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Channels The Little Mermaid After Being Inspired by Halle Bailey

Watch: Halle Bailey Talks Pressure of Becoming Disney's Ariel. On Oct 1, Gabrielle Union posted a heartwarming video of her daughter Kaavia sporting the most epic Little Mermaid costume. Channeling her inner Ariel, the 3-year-old is seen posing up a storm in a long red wig, purple shell top and an iridescent green finned bottom. In one standout moment, as the song "Under The Sea" plays, Kaavia dances with her dad Dwayne Wade near the ocean.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Sherri Shepherd Shares the Advice Joan Rivers and Barbara Walters Have Given Her (Exclusive)

Sherri Shepherd is looking back at the influential women and mentors who have guided her along the path to hosting her own show. ET's Rachel Smith joined Shepherd at the studio for her new talk show, Sherri, and the outspoken host excitedly showed off her four themed greenrooms, each dedicated and modeled in homage to some of the women who have influenced her most -- including Marsha Warfield, Lucille Ball, Joan Rivers and her former co-host on The View, Whoopi Goldberg.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Diane Pulls Through Surgery — and [Spoiler] Comes to Spencer’s Rescue in Pentonville

In Florida, Carly wakes up and finds Drew is not on the couch, but he soon returns from a run. Carly knows Drew offered to help her deal with her mother’s grave, but she thinks she should call Diane. Drew stops her and fills her in on Diane’s attack. Carly immediately thinks she should go back home but Drew again reminds her it’s safer for her here in Jacksonville and promises that her girls are safe too.
ENTERTAINMENT
TVLine

Constance Wu Says Fresh Off the Boat Producer's On-Set Abuse Prompted Her Tweets About the Show's Renewal

In an emotional interview with Seth Meyers on Monday, Constance Wu provided new context for her controversial 2019 tweets about Fresh Off the Boat‘s renewal, alleging that a producer’s harassment was behind her dismay with the show’s pickup. When ABC renewed Fresh Off the Boat for Season 6 in May 2019, Wu was publicly unhappy with the decision; when a fan tweeted that the pickup was “great news,” Wu replied, “No it’s not.” At the time, Wu also tweeted, “F—king hell” and “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—k.” She later said her posts were “ill-timed” and that she was...
TV SERIES
Collider

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images

Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
MUSIC
The Independent

Jason Bateman says he almost ran over Michael Jackson in the 1980s

Actor Jason Bateman has claimed that he once almost ran Michael Jackson over with his bike while on set in the 1980s.Bateman had a role on the American sitcom Silver Spoons at the time, which Jackson was apparently a fan of. The show aired throughout the early 1980s with Bateman starring as character Derek Taylor for the first two seasons, first appearing in the show when he was just 13.While visiting the set during the time of filming, Jackson was apparently walking towards the stage when Batemen and his co-star Rick Schroder – the lead of the show –...
CELEBRITIES

