ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

Richmond Common Council passes 2023 budget, warily looks toward 2025

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKZ24_0iLTwLWg00

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond Common Council members voted 7-0 Monday night to pass the 2023 city budget, but they did so concerned about upcoming budgets.

Fully funding 2023's $58,099,798 budget requires $1,597,244 in American Rescue Plan Act money the federal government has disbursed that replaces municipalities' lost revenue because of COVID-19. ARPA money can again be utilized in 2024, but the potential problem comes in 2025 when ARPA money is no longer available.

"I'll vote to pass the budget, but I'm concerned its balanced with American Rescue Plan funds to the tune of $1.5 million," council member Larry Parker said. "In 2025, it could be impossible to balance."

He recommended council next year review the 2024 budget line by line to make sure it's sustainable into 2025.

Council member Ron Oler agreed that council should more closely scrutinize the next two years' budgets.

"I agree with Mr. Parker that it's a sad state of affairs that we have to use American Rescue Plan money to balance the budget, but most or all is overtime for first responders," said Oler, noting that Richmond Fire Department earlier Monday swore in five new members and Richmond Police Department swore in a new officer. "In 2025, we'll have to do something different."

Oler noted that not passing the budget would revert the city back to the 2022 budget that is $4,476,041 less than 2023's. It also would cost the city about $500,000 in funding it would not receive during 2023.

"I think it will be a very difficult time if we don't pass it," Oler said.

Council member Jeff Cappa agreed that the negatives of not passing the budget are too severe.

"We as a council need to work more diligently the next two years to make sure we provide services to our constituents and balance the budget," Cappa said.

Council member Bill Engle reiterated that the budget does come in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic and ARPA is designed to assist municipalities with expenses. He said council should use more time to consider future budgets, but he also expressed confidence in Mayor Dave Snow and Controller Emily Palmer when they work on future budgets.

"I have faith in Mayor Snow and Emily that they'll work to make this work," he said.

Council also passed five other ordinances related to the budget. Those set compensation for elected officials, civilian employees, the fire department, the police department and the Richmond Sanitary District. Four of the votes were 7-0, but Cappa voted against the elected officials compensation because it included extra money for council members, who also serve as the Richmond Power & Light board.

The ordinance provides $6,995.95 for council members and $7,344,74 for the council president and $7,354.35 for RP&L board members, plus an extra $300 for the RP&L board chair.

After the meeting, Cappa said controlling the budget needs to start somewhere, even with a relatively minor amount. He doesn't think he's being asked to do extra work next year, so he doesn't think he deserves extra compensation.

Snow said the city is financially healthy and the budget is financially responsible to continue providing "top-notch services."

"We brought a funded budget to council," he said. "We put in a tremendous amount of work, and it's good to see that come to fruition and see the budget passed."

Snow said the city works to use the money it receives to benefit residents.

"I am passionate the city should receive the services and infrastructure it deserves," he said. "It's the community's money, and we continue spending it on what we need to provide a safe, clean and beautiful city for people to live, to work and to call home."

RP&L board

In the RP&L board meeting that followed Monday's council meeting, a resolution was unanimously approved that establishes criteria for cost of service studies should RP&L leave the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission's jurisdiction.

Voters face a question during the Nov. 8 general election about allowing RP&L to leave the IURC. The IURC regulates a utility's rates and charges, its ability to borrow money and its rules and policies. It provides some protection for consumers against rate changes.

During July, Richmond Common Council members approved putting the question about RP&L remaining under the IURC on the ballot. RP&L is one of seven municipally owned electric companies to remain under IURC jurisdiction since a 1988 law change required only investor-owned electric utilities remain with the IURC. All 38 electric cooperatives have also withdrawn from the IURC.

The criteria would include cost of service studies be performed no more than five years apart, a third-party consulting firm would complete the studies, all assistance programs will continue and rate adjustments would follow Indiana state law for customer protection.

RP&L's board also approved a new three-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1395. The contract provides for 5% raises in 2023, 4% raises in 2024 and 3% raises in 2025, and it adds Veterans Day to the list of paid holidays.

General Manager Tony Foster congratulated RP&L's participants in the Indiana Municipal Electric Association Lineman Rodeo in Lawrenceburg.

Mason Sullenbarger won two of the four competitions for apprenticeships, taking first place in pole top rescue and copper lift, while Matt Baker took second place in pole top rescue. As a team, RP&L's linemen captured second place in the pole top rescue and transformer change out competitions.

Foster also highlighted that this is Public Power Week. The Customer Service Office at 44 S. Eighth St. has customer giveaways to celebrate the week.

Comments / 0

Related
Eaton Register Herald

Commissioners hold RR meeting with public

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners extended their regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 26, to 6 p.m. in order to hear public comments regarding the contract they recently approved with Norfolk Southern Railway which will see three railroad crossings closed within the county. The meeting was held...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Fair board will not move forward with community center

GREENVILLE — After holding an executive session at their special meeting last week and an executive session at their regular meeting on Wednesday, the Darke County Agricultural Society’s board of directors made a decision on one of the buildings they were considering building. The executive sessions were for matters that must be kept confidential as they were discussing bids and possible re-bids.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Greenville Council not out to criminalize homelessness

GREENVILLE – An ordinance approved by Greenville City Council on Sept. 6 continues to draw criticism and questions from the public. As stated in the summary of the ordinance read at that council meeting, the ordinance “concerns unauthorized encampments on public and/or private property, as it intends to endanger the health and safety of those engaged in such camping, as well as the general public.” The ordinance was unanimously approved by council members with an emergency clause. The emergency clause means the ordinance was in full effect the moment the mayor signed it. It was noted the ordinance was related to homeless encampments in the city.
GREENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Richmond, IN
Richmond, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
WHIO Dayton

Richmond Police retires Officer Seara Burton’s K9; Department to receive next K9 at no cost

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department says late Officer Seara Burton’s K9, Brev, has been retired and they already have plans for their next K9. Following Burton’s death last month, the Police Department Administration made the decision to retire Brev from active service. News Center 7 previously reported that Brev is now living with Burton’s mother and stepmother.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH

(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
LEWISBURG, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Parker
1017thepoint.com

SHIPMAN: NO COMMENT ON PHILLIP LEE CRIMINAL CASE

(Richmond, IN)--While covering the story of Warm Glow Candle’s $26,000 donation to the Richmond Police Department’s K-9 program Wednesday, Newscenter 7’s John Bedell came into contact with Wayne County Prosecutor Mike Shipman. Bedell asked Shipman the question that seems to be on the minds of a lot of people…when will the charges against Phillip Lee be updated to reflect the death of Officer Seara Burton? Shipman’s response, according to Bedell’s tweet, is that he would have no comment on the case. Lee remains in a northern Indiana prison.
RICHMOND, IN
1017thepoint.com

SEARA BURTON'S POLICE VEHICLE TO BE PLACED IN PERMANENT LOCATION

(Richmond, IN)--If you’ve been by the Richmond Municipal Building in the last couple of days, you may have noticed that the tribute to Officer Seara Burton – which included her police vehicle – has been removed. Richmond Mayor Dave Snow said that the vehicle is being moved to a new, permanent location and that more information about that would be shared soon. Meanwhile, area businesses continue to contribute to local law enforcement in response to Seara’s death. Tuesday, the Warm Glow Candle Company in Centerville presented RPD with a check for $26,000 that was the result of sales of thin blue line candles that they made and sold for a week.
RICHMOND, IN
spectrumnews1.com

Survey reveals some reasons behind chronic absenteeism in Dayton Public Schools

DAYTON, Ohio — In every area evaluated, the state reported in its annual report card that Dayton Public Schools needed support in order to meet academic achievement standards. Superintendent Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told Spectrum News 1 in mid-September that they were seeing absence levels above 50% with many high...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Infrastructure#Cooperatives#Richmond Common Council#American#Richmond Fire Department
WDTN

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
DAYTON, OH
udayton.edu

Greater West Dayton Incubator accepting microloan applications

The Greater West Dayton Incubator is accepting applications for a new round of microloans supporting Black, women and other underrepresented and underresourced business owners as well as those serving the Greater West Dayton community. “These microloans help create more equitable economic opportunities for business owners who have been historically marginalized,”...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrian fatally struck on U.S. 50 in Aurora

AURORA, Ind. (WXIX) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. 50 in southeastern Indiana early Thursday, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Shane McHenry says the 20-year-old driver from Dillsboro was traveling east on U.S. 50 in the high-speed lane around 6 a.m. when he struck the 39-year-old victim.
AURORA, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

2K+
Followers
997
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy