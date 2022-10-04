Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Albany organization offering affordable internet services
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A meeting will be held to help south Georgians in need of affordable internet service and devices needed for work, healthcare or school. The Black Churches For Digital Equity will hold a sign-up meeting on Saturday, Oct. 8th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Apostolic Church in east Albany.
southgatv.com
Looking better in Moultrie these days
MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Sterling Physician Group’s Dr. Tracey Bastiaans recently incorporated two pieces of state-of-the-art technology, the Fraxel Laser and VASER Ultrasonic System, into her practice at Sterling Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. The Fraxel laser is a treatment that targets aging and...
Albany Tech signs articulation agreement with Columbia Southern University
ALBANY — Albany Technical College and Columbia Southern University have partnered to make it easier for ATC graduates to earn their bachelor’s degree. Through the articulation agreement, the two colleges will establish criteria for transfer credit and program acceptance for ATC graduates to complete a bachelor’s degree at CSU.
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALB 10
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a new leader of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany. Angerami is taking the CEO helm after former Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin retired. “I’m excited about the impact...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center building new education center
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is building a new medical education building to better serve south Georgia’s healthcare. Colquitt Regional’s new medical education building will enhance access to primary care and psychiatry, according to the hospital. Medical experts at Colquitt Regional say they are seeing...
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Schools and United Way bring awareness to National Bullying Prevention Month
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - 30% of youth in the United States are either bullies, victims of bullying, or both, according to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. Here in Albany, the Dougherty County School System is working to combat this. Kindness, inclusion, acceptance, and unity is this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
WALB 10
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
WALB 10
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
Officer dies stopping high school fight, Georgia officials say
COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A high school resource officer had a fatal heart attack after breaking up a fight between two high school students, Georgia officials say. On Oct. 4, Capt. Terry Arnold collapsed while taking a student involved in a fight through Cook High School’s main entrance, according to a Facebook post from […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Albany settles lawsuit for wreck involving city vehicle for $133K
ALBANY, Ga. (WFXL) - The City of Albany has settled a lawsuit connected to a wreck involving a city vehicle. In documents obtained by FOX 31 News, the lawsuit was in regard to a wreck at North Harding and Pine Avenue. The documents indicate a city vehicle hit the driver's...
WALB 10
Marine Corps base in Albany begins Toys for Tots donation collections
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) is already getting ready for the holidays. They’re asking for donations for the 75th Annual Toys for Tots gift drive. The campaign serves as a way for the Marines to provide toys for underprivileged children. Collection boxes can...
southgatv.com
Making the grade in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, GA – The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 graduation rates to the public today. Colquitt educators’ commitment to student success helped the district graduate students at a higher rate than the state average. The 2022 Colquitt County School District (CCSD) federally calculated 4-year graduation rate of 87.05% for all students outpaced the state of Georgia’s average graduation rate of 84.1%.
WALB 10
Southwell nurse awarded for ‘pedeatric plushies’ program
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwell nurse was awarded for a cuddly initiative she started earlier in 2022. Destiny Garmon, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC), recently launched a “Pediatric Plushies” program for children admitted to the emergency room at TRMC.
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
Albany Herald
CARLTON FLETCHER: Heroes respond to Albany fire
“I need a hero, I’m holdin’ out for a hero ‘til the morning light.”
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. police searching for suspected truck thief and witnesses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding suspects involved in a truck theft that happened in September, according to the agency. On Sept. 27, a truck was stolen around 4:15 a.m. at the Circle K on the 600...
WALB 10
Rapper Rick Ross set to speak during ASU homecoming
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known rapper is set to be the guest speaker at Albany State University’s upcoming homecoming convocation. Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14. The convocation will be at the Jones Brothers Hper Complex at...
Comments / 0