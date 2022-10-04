Trying to figure out how many ants there are for every human is kind of interesting but also a little horrifying since when one really gets into the numbers, it’s fair to state that the number of ants in this world far outstrips that of any other creature save for much simpler organisms. The Hive makes that even worse by introducing an alien hive of ants that starts to cause trouble for humanity right away by attacking villagers and killing people outright, as it’s seen that this hive can move quicker than most and strip the flesh from a body in moments. As a B-horror movie, it’s very simple to get into this idea as it doesn’t come off as the type of movie that was meant to be a big-budget blockbuster. But even as a TV movie that was meant to be just another story to watch, this tale is something that one can’t help but start to laugh at when the real action starts. The ants are vicious little buggers, that much is obvious, but one of the main characters appears to have devised a way to fight back.

