Kyrie Irving’s Message to Simmons After Nets Loss to Sixers
Here's what Kyrie Irving had to say to Ben Simmons at halftime of the Brooklyn Nets' preseason opener against the Sixers.
CBS Sports
Jeremy Lin says Knicks didn't re-sign him due to 'multiple points of opposition' inside organization
Jeremy Lin said in a new interview with the Daily Beast that he did not re-sign with the New York Knicks after his "Linsanity" run in 2012 due to "multiple points of opposition" inside the organization. Instead, Lin ended up signing a three-year deal with the Houston Rockets that summer.
Mavs' Preseason Win Over Thunder: 4 Big Observations
The Dallas Mavericks defeated the OKC Thunder in their preseason opener. Here are some observations from the performance.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman
Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How’d He Look?
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion news cycle ... and DallasBasketball.com, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you — trade rumors, reports, speculation and much more from the 2022-23 season. OCT 6 JALEN DEBUTS How'd Jalen Brunson look?. His "soft...
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds
Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday
Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Talks Young Lakers
The Jazzman remembers his early NBA days.
CBS Sports
Nets' Joe Harris: Out Thursday
Harris will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Heat for rest, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Given Harris' long layoff, the Nets will be cautious with ramping him up ahead of the regular season. Kessler Edwards and Royce O'Neale will start Thursday's game with Kyrie Irving (personal) also sidelined.
Yardbarker
Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut
1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
NBA・
Hate to See It: Cavs' J.B. Bickerstaff on Tyrese Maxey's Growth
Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff discusses the growth of Tyrese Maxey.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: In line to play Friday
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said that Doncic (rest) will likely play in Friday's preseason game versus the Magic, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Doncic missed Wednesday's preseason opener versus the Thunder due to rest. However, it doesn't appear that Doncic will miss any regular season action, and he was likely just going through typical preseason load management.
Luka Doncic’s Mavs as Play-In Team: Is John Hollinger Wrong (Again)?
Although the Dallas Mavericks have questions to answer after losing Jalen Brunson, John Hollinger of The Athletic seems more down on the team than most NBA analysts. Is his assessment fair?
LISTEN: Mavs Preseason Reactions: Dinwiddie’s Efficiency, Wood Work & Hardy Hype
On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Grant Afseth break down the Dallas Mavericks’ preseason win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. The individual performances of Jaden Hardy, Christian Wood, Spencer Dinwiddie and Josh Green are discussed at length.
CBS Sports
Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury
James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
Yardbarker
Nets best ability needs to be availability this season
Without making any excuses for Steve Nash, who is entering his third year as Nets head coach, injuries, vaccine compliance and players in and out of the lineup have all been commonplace in Brooklyn since his arrival. Brooklyn will need to find a happy medium where it can manage its...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans
The Dallas Mavericks begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not all of the Mavs' roster will be traveling to Tulsa to participate in their preseason opener against the Thunder. Davis...
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Jaden Hardy, Christian Wood Shine as Shorthanded Mavs Top Thunder in Preseason Opener
The Dallas Mavericks were missing several key players on Wednesday night in Tulsa, including superstar Luka Doncic. However, Christian Wood and Jaden Hardy showed off their potential against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench
Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
