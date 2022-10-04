ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Notes: Pistons, Dwane Casey, Lakers, Cavs, Cedi Osman

Coach Dwane Casey said the first preseason game against the Knicks was quite a learning experience. “A lot of great teaching points for us,” Casey said, via Mike Curtis of the Detroit News. “New York’s a very physical team for us. It was exactly what we needed to get our guys’ attention.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mavs Ex Jalen Brunson Debuts with Knicks; How’d He Look?

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion news cycle ... and DallasBasketball.com, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you — trade rumors, reports, speculation and much more from the 2022-23 season. OCT 6 JALEN DEBUTS How'd Jalen Brunson look?. His "soft...
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Nathan Knight: Notches 14 points, 7 rebounds

Knight scored 14 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT) with seven rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes against Miami. Knight did not record a field goal in the first half with his only points coming on 3-of-4 shooting from the free-throw line. However, the forward did grab four of his team-high seven rebounds in the first quarter, three of which came on the offensive end. Knight would finish the game by going 4-of-5 from the field with 10 points in the second half.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Malik Beasley: Misses practice Thursday

Beasley (ankle) didn't participate in Thursday's practice session, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. Beasley sustained a left ankle sprain during Tuesday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, and the issue continued to bother him a few days later. Whether he'll be available for Tuesday's matchup against San Antonio remains to be seen.
CBS Sports

Nets' Joe Harris: Out Thursday

Harris will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Heat for rest, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports. Given Harris' long layoff, the Nets will be cautious with ramping him up ahead of the regular season. Kessler Edwards and Royce O'Neale will start Thursday's game with Kyrie Irving (personal) also sidelined.
Yardbarker

Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland Mesh Well In Cavs Debut

1. First observation: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland look like they will work well together. No issues were expected there and none are on the horizon, it seems. Just the opposite. 2. Mitchell (16 points) actually looked like the perfect complement for Garland (12 points) — again, as expected. Last...
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: In line to play Friday

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said that Doncic (rest) will likely play in Friday's preseason game versus the Magic, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Doncic missed Wednesday's preseason opener versus the Thunder due to rest. However, it doesn't appear that Doncic will miss any regular season action, and he was likely just going through typical preseason load management.
CBS Sports

Yardbarker

Nets best ability needs to be availability this season

Without making any excuses for Steve Nash, who is entering his third year as Nets head coach, injuries, vaccine compliance and players in and out of the lineup have all been commonplace in Brooklyn since his arrival. Brooklyn will need to find a happy medium where it can manage its...
Raleigh News & Observer

Jason Kidd Reveals Mavs’ Preseason Plans

The Dallas Mavericks begin their 2022 NBA preseason schedule with a Wednesday matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a neutral site game at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Not all of the Mavs' roster will be traveling to Tulsa to participate in their preseason opener against the Thunder. Davis...
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Heads to bench

Romine will sit Tuesday against the Cubs. Romine has had a slight edge in playing time over Tuesday's catcher Chuckie Robinson down the stretch, but he hasn't done nearly enough at the plate to have meaningful fantasy value even in very deep formats. In 36 games as a Red this season, he's hit .143/.170/.264.
