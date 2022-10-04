Cape Coral Yacht Club damaged, and renovations are on hold

As Cape Coral picks up the pieces from Hurricane Ian, renovations planned for the Yacht Club Community Park will be put on hold.

If residents were to traverse the grounds, they'd find sand filling the parking lot and several damaged buildings.

The main building has broken windows and debris everywhere, while The Boathouse restaurant has collapsed in on itself.

The fishing pier has also been torn apart.

Mayor John Gunter said the Parks GO Bond renovations "are the least of our concerns."

Councilmember Tom Hayden agrees with the mayor's sentiment as they both said that the city will be working on restoring power, water, and sewage.

"I think the focus for a long time moving forward will be on recovery, so I'm not sure renovation plans will even be in the conversation for a little while on your way," Hayden said.

Like other city amenities, the yacht club is not going to be available to the public for the foreseeable future.

Hayden said the Army Corps of Engineers has bigger concerns in places like Sanibel Island and Pine Island.

"We have infrastructure issues that go way beyond the Yacht Club at this point," Hayden said.

Luis Zambrano is a Watchdog/Cape Coral reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Luis at Lzambrano@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @Lz2official.