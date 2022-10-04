Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift Reveals New Song “Lavender Haze” Is About Her Relationship with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift is debuting a new song, "Lavender Haze," about longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn—finally giving fans a glimpse into their love story. Swift has kept her relationship with the British actor incredibly private for six years now, and in a new video promoting her upcoming album, Midnights, she revealed exactly why.
Here’s What ‘Me Porto Bonito’ by Bad Bunny Means in English
Bad Bunny released 'Me Porto Bonito' in conjunction with the 2022 album 'Un Verano Sin Ti.' Here's what we know about the original song and its meaning.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Is the Coolest It Girl in a Navy Blazer and Matching Cargo Pants
Hailey Bieber is maintaining her trendsetter status through the seasons. As we enter autumn and the cozy dressing that comes with it, the model is giving us a lesson in pairing unexpected staples. Yesterday, Bieber stepped out in West Hollywood to attend a Lacoste event in a cool and sophisticated...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Says She's Enjoying Being Single
Dua Lipa has been enjoying life as a single woman. The singer and street-style star opened up about her dating life on the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. During her conversation with Charli XCX, the "Don't Start Now" singer said that she has focused on herself over the past year.
