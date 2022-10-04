ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Says She's Enjoying Being Single

Dua Lipa has been enjoying life as a single woman. The singer and street-style star opened up about her dating life on the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service. During her conversation with Charli XCX, the "Don't Start Now" singer said that she has focused on herself over the past year.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy