Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Chainsaw Man Episode 1 review: Gripping start to a gory series
Episode 1 of Chainsaw Man, the highly-anticipated anime, shows that it knows its own hype – and is prepared to deliver on it. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and it’s almost here. The plot is described as Crunchyroll as “Denji...
dexerto.com
Werewolf by Night: Bloodstone in Marvel, explained
Werewolf by Night introduces the Bloodstone family and their eponymous artifact to the MCU – so, let’s break down who they are and why that stone is important in the Marvel universe. Werewolf by Night is the first Marvel Studios Special Presentation to hit Disney+. It’s not a...
dexerto.com
Is there going to be a Werewolf by Night 2?
Will there be a Werewolf by Night 2? The MCU horror special has dropped on Disney+, so let’s break down whether fans can expect a sequel. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s small-screen expansion has been enormous. In the space of less than two years, we’ve had eight TV shows, with She-Hulk set to reach its season finale next week.
Comments / 0