Man acquitted in fatal Wichita shooting sentenced for weapons charge
A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.
Wichita man charged with intent to distribute fentanyl
A federal grand jury has indicted a Wichita man in a drug trafficking case. 36-year-old Grant Lubbers is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Prosecutors said Lubbers is accused...
Firefighters from 14 states to train in Wichita
The Wichita and Derby fire departments will be hosting a training program for firefighters from Kansas and other states. The Wichita HOT (Hands On Training) program began in 2007 and it has been growing in attendance each year. Wichita Fire Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz said the goal is to teach aggressive firefighting tactics to attendees who might not have the access or funds to attend larger conferences.
Hazardous Waste Collection in Sedgwick County This Weekend
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 – Spirit AeroSystems, K-15 and MacArthur St., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot P. Saturday, Oct. 15 –...
Semi crash closes highway in McPherson County
A semi tractor-trailer overturned on a highway in McPherson County early Wednesday morning, closing the highway for several hours. The accident was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 56 at 10th Avenue, west of the city of McPherson. The semi had tankers with hazardous materials, and crews worked to transfer the material to other vehicles.
Wichita School Board Discusses Solutions to Overcrowding Issues
The Wichita school district discussed levelling out student enrollment numbers at its meeting on Monday. Concerns about overcrowding have surfaced as Southeast High School added roughly 150 students this year. During the meeting, the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education discussed short and long-term options to curb the spike in...
Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Belle Plaine in Sumner County
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for City of Belle Plaine public water supply system located in Sumner County. The advisory was issued because of a line break which caused a loss of pressure in the system. . This was one of several...
