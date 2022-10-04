Starving and panting, a band of coyotes ventures through the blazing heat to the only natural source that will help them relieve their hunger and thirst, the river. The band of coyotes uses the river to feed, hydrate, and cool down. It is a haven for coyotes and much other wildlife. Over the years, the river grows noticeably smaller as the heat continues to rise due to the climate crisis. The once haven for wildlife has now become a fight for survival.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO