Award Winning Restaurant ClosingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Bobby Flay's Burger Restaurant Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Cornhole Sports Restaurant and Bar Now OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the...
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbigmedia.com
Metro Phoenix ranks No. 3 among most cooled down housing markets
New home buyers are becoming more cautious. Rising mortgage rates and declining home sales have signaled the end of a hot housing market that has plagued buyers for over a year. According to the Census Bureau, home sales are down almost 18% since January 2022. However, some areas have cooled more than others. So, which housing markets have cooled down the most?
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms authorized collision centers in Phoenix service Geico-insured vehicles
Tesla reached out to Teslarati to confirm that it does service Geico-insured customers in Phoenix, Arizona and that reports that Tesla authorized collision centers in Phoenix would not service GEICO-insured vehicles were false. In September, a Tesla owner, Jeff, told Teslarati that Tesla-certified repair shops in Phoenix would not repair...
azbigmedia.com
The Most Admired Companies of 2022: Intel
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Intel. : Sold-out crowd celebrates the Most Influential Women in...
azbigmedia.com
Rise48 Equity buys more than $60M of Metro Phoenix apartments in 7 days
Rise48 Equity has acquired $60,200,000 worth of new apartment communities in the Phoenix, Arizona market. • Aspire Glendale Apartments is a $29,200,000, 120-unit multifamily apartment property located in Glendale, Arizona. • Brookfield Apartments is a $31,000,000, 124-unit multifamily apartment property located in Phoenix, Arizona. : Arizona No. 2 for largest...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Phoenix, Arizona
Got an extra day or two in Arizona’s biggest city? Bulk out your trip with some of the best day trips from Phoenix, AZ. From historic towns and cities to wild and open spaces ready to explore, the area around Phoenix is bursting with great side trips. Strap on...
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
azbigmedia.com
Clayco tops out Skye on 6th in Downtown Phoenix
Yesterday Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build and construction firm celebrated the topping out of the new residential tower, Skye on 6th, in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District. The Shepley Bulfinch-designed structure is owned by Chicago-based developer Hubbard Street Group and scheduled for completion in summer 2023.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
azbigmedia.com
Tempe plans to reopen water reclamation plant amid grinding drought
The Kyrene Water Reclamation Facility, built in the late 1980s and closed by budget cuts in 2010, is being brought back online as a part of Tempe’s response to the ongoing drought. The plant will collect and recycle wastewater, used mainly to recharge aquifers beneath the city. The announcement...
Kari Lake’s Arizona campaign looks like nothing you’ve seen before
The Trump-aligned Republican’s non-traditional campaign represents a broader break from the old-line Republican Party.
azbigmedia.com
What’s driving today’s Phoenix real estate market? Everything
Location. Location. Location. It’s the real estate mantra that drives the industry and it still proves to be the case in the Phoenix real estate market. I’ve been in the residential market for nearly 40 years – specializing in Arcadia, Paradise Valley, the Biltmore area and Scottsdale.
azbigmedia.com
‘The Zone’ in Phoenix sees homelessness, crime surge: Goldwater demands action
It’s known as “The Zone”—a vast section of downtown Phoenix where 1,000 homeless people have set up camp. And it’s led to a spike in violent crimes like shootings, stabbings, and rapes, as well as the destruction of dozens of businesses in the area. But despite government’s obligation to all its citizens’ rights, the city is refusing to take action, and in fact is even making the situation worse.
ABC 15 News
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?
PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
azbigmedia.com
What is Arizona’s responsibility for conserving water? Here’s a look
Starving and panting, a band of coyotes ventures through the blazing heat to the only natural source that will help them relieve their hunger and thirst, the river. The band of coyotes uses the river to feed, hydrate, and cool down. It is a haven for coyotes and much other wildlife. Over the years, the river grows noticeably smaller as the heat continues to rise due to the climate crisis. The once haven for wildlife has now become a fight for survival.
New Coyotes stadium could mean new flight patterns over Scottsdale
People in a Scottsdale neighborhood recently got a flyer in the mail from the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport, warning them they could soon be in a flight path.
'Dinosaurs In The Desert' Is Back In Arizona And Better Than Ever!
"It’s the comeback tour and we’re excited because this year they brought friends."
NPR
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
