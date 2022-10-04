ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Ohio city named among Fortune’s ’25 Best Places to Live for Families’ list

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMfmy_0iLTtotQ00

MASON, Ohio (WJW) — One Ohio city is being hailed as one of the best places to reside in the country.

Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families list was recently released, and nary a metropolis could be found in their selections. The publication combed through more than 2,000 towns and cities using its own metrics to narrow it down, and all 25 spots are on the smaller side.

Top baby names in Ohio for 2022

They used the following five categories (with 215,000 data points) to determine the best of the best: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial heath and livability, making sure to take in account resources for family members of every age.

Using this criteria, the team at Fortune concluded Mason , Ohio, which sits between Cincinnati and Dayton and has a population of just over 35,000, was the fourth best for families.

Here’s what Fortune’s Chloe Berger had to say about Mason:

The City of Mason is the largest city in Warren County, an area also known as Ohio’s Largest Playground. It’s an adrenaline lover’s paradise, as the city boasts two major theme parks — one of the Great Wolf Lodge indoor water parks, and Kings Island , a 364-acre amusement park that’s home to the Beast, the world’s longest wooden roller coaster, which was once featured on “The Brady Bunch.”

Parents have their choice of highly rated schools in the area, and residents of all ages appreciate Mason’s communal spirit and small-town feel. The Grizzly Golf and Social Lounge is a popular gathering place to play a round, enjoy a meal, and listen to Mason’s lively music scene.

The city is dedicated to building a wellness culture and offers affordable recreational programs at the Mason Municipal Aquatic Center and Mason Community Center. Locals can also take advantage of the 301 acres of parks within Mason and fish, bird-watch, and make use of the sports facilities and public pools.

Mason is the site of Lenscrafters headquarters and the P&G Mason Business Center , which includes the main offices for several major P&G subdivisions, including oral care, personal health care, and pet care. The town also benefits from a tourist boom during the annual Western & Southern Open, which draws top tennis talent and is hosted in Mason’s Lindner Family Tennis Center.

Fortune said they also worked to make sure the spaces selected were more diverse and allowed for affordable housing. No state was allowed more than two cities chosen. The full methodology can be found right here.

La Niña: An active winter could hit Ohio this year

Read the Top 25 places below:

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  2. Wylie, Texas
  3. Olathe, Kansas
  4. Mason, Ohio
  5. Morrisville, North Carolina
  6. Clearfield, Utah
  7. Gaithersburg, Maryland
  8. Leesburg, Virginia
  9. West Chicago, Illinois
  10. Novi, Michigan
  11. West Windsor, New Jersey
  12. Tustin, California
  13. South Portland, Maine
  14. Woodbury, Minnesota
  15. Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey
  16. Brookline, Massachusetts
  17. Sugar Land, Texas
  18. Iowa City, Iowa
  19. Maryland Heights, Missouri
  20. San Marcos, California
  21. Walla Walla, Washington
  22. Sarasota, Florida
  23. Fountain, Colorado
  24. Statesville, North Carolina
  25. Maudlin, South Carolina
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Forbes picks 3 Ohio cities for next Under 30 Summit sites

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s major metro areas could be home to the next list of names on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list. Forbes selected three Ohio Cities – Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus – to host its next three Under 30 Summits, a four-day annual networking conference that attracts thousands of young leaders and entrepreneurs, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Exotic pets available for adoption in Cincinnati

Stacker compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available. You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Dayton DIamond – Type: Pot Bellied– Age: Adult– Gender: Female– Read more on Petfinder Yoda aka Harry – Type: Lizard– Age: Young– […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
City
Mason, OH
City
Ohio City, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Mason, OH
Government
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Cincinnati 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Cincinnati, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday, November...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

‘Great opportunity’: The 10 cheapest homes in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Housing prices are high, forcing some buyers to lower their standards. Perfect for a handyman, DIY’er and house flipper, these Dayton homes may need some TLC, but a little love can make them a perfect residence for the budget buyer. The cheapest home in Dayton is currently selling for $10,900. Located […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City chef wins Diced in Dayton

TIPP CITY — Coldwater Cafe’s Executive Chef Katy Evans was declared the winner of Diced in Dayton Chef Challenge on Sept. 13. The first ever Diced in Dayton is a chef challenge created by Miami Valley Meals (MVM) to show participating chefs and attendees what MVM does on a daily basis, use unpredictable ingredients to create meals for those in the community who are limited in their ability to get food.
TIPP CITY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Amusement Park#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Affordable Housing#Travel Destinations#Family Activities#Families#The Great Wolf Lodge
Cleveland.com

Lake County man dies in crash in southwest Ohio

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Lake County man was killed Wednesday when his pickup truck crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fayette County in southwest Ohio, reports say. The State Highway Patrol tells WCMH Channel 4 that Christopher Stinespring, 48, of Madison, died in the crash just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 62.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

From Spooky to Scenic, Here Are 5 Can’t Miss Fall Train Rides Around Ohio

Everything about fall in Ohio makes me want to get outside and explore. From the stunning fall foliage to the ever-growing list of epic family-friendly fall festivals and events, it’s hard to imagine a more idyllic time of year in Ohio. If you’re looking for a unique way to take in vibrant colors or celebrate the season, I’ve got a suggestion.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Relationships
WDTN

Downtown Tipp City Preps for Harvest Beer Crawl

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The place to be on Friday, October 7th is Tipp City! They are hosting an event sure to draw out the ghouls and goblins. Don’t miss their fun event, the Harvest Beer Crawl. Click here for more information.
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy