Lake Wales, FL

Lake Wales' Mitchell Cain adjusts in Hurricane Ian, prepares for Webber football; Southeastern gives back

By Robert Magobet, The Ledger
 2 days ago
Torrential rainfalls and raging winds were the products of a violent storm that made its way through Central Florida last week. But Hurricane Ian didn’t impact Mitchell Cain all that much.

Yes, the freshman Webber International University linebacker couldn’t go to the gym for a few days. And his teammates were held up due to the many washouts prevalent on area roads in Polk County.

And to adapt to the situation at hand, Cain was able to get though the storm by preparing his house, as well as checking his radar constantly. Several places in Polk County were impacted by the hurricane.

He also traveled to Polk Avenue Elementary and helped clean its campus.

Football-wise, Cain, a former Lake Wales all-county football player and wrestler, is still judiciously preparing to make a huge impact on the team by watching film on Hudl, as well as get ready for real-game situations.

Cain said Webber head coach Eric Potochney told his players to stay the course despite the hurricane or any adversity.

“Coach has preached we have been through a lot of adversity this past month but to remember what our main goal is and what our purpose is,” Cain said.

For Cain, his purpose is to play well as a freshman on kickoff, kick-off return, punt and punt return — the opportunities he gets now.

Cain is currently behind sophomore Jalen Williams and senior Chandler Kerr, who are both helping Cain understand the defense even more.

“My role right now is to do my job and play with 100% effort,” Cain said. “Since I’m a a, I’m working hard to make a name for myself.”

Webber’s game gets canceled because of Ian

The Warriors the last two weeks haven’t played football because the University of Fort Lauderdale forfeited, and the last game vs. Warner was canceled due to Hurricane Ian.

There have been many catalysts who have helped Webber get to 2-1 on the year. Senior quarterback Cody Braden has gone 26 of 42 for 357 yards and five touchdowns; he also has a 172.59 quarterback rating.

All-Sun Conference junior running back Tremon Bright rushed the ball 30 times for 107 yards. Senior receiver Jacob Moss has 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, junior defensive back Parker Snead racked up 12 total tackles, which leads the team.

Webber will play in its first conference game 7 p.m. Saturday vs. Southeastern at Lakeland’s Victory Field.

Southeastern gives back in hurricane circumstances

Southeastern partnered with Radiant Church in Tampa in an effort to collect non-perishable goods through Oct. 12.

Items can be brought to guest services or the ticket office at each game. Those goods will be sent to those in need in the areas most impacted.

Those who donate at this week’s women’s soccer games will be admitted in for free. The drive will also happen next week at men’s soccer contests, as well as the volleyball match.

Fans bringing donations to this Saturday’s football game will have a discounted admission.

