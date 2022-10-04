LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge was filed Thursday in state court in Louisville. The lawsuit says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. It says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO