wpsdlocal6.com
Jewish women cite faith in contesting Kentucky abortion ban
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge was filed Thursday in state court in Louisville. The lawsuit says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. It says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth.”
Kentucky's largest corn maze rebuilds 'Mayfield Strong' after December tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — Like so many other businesses in Mayfield and surrounding areas, A-Maize-ing Farms was devastated by the massive December 10 tornado. Almost one year later, the farm — which is home to Kentucky's largest corn maze — is back in business. A-Maize-ing Farms is a...
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
'You're literally playing Russian Roulette with your life,' sheriff warns about local fentanyl problem
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — In an urgent message shared to social media on Wednesday, a west Kentucky sheriff says the fentanyl crisis spreading across the United States has arrived in the region. Fentanyl recently killed one person in Graves County, Sheriff Jon Hayden says, and caused several others to...
UT Martin prepares for clash with Murray State
PADUCAH, Ky. - The UT Martin Skyhawks have flown by their OVC opponents so far this season. The Skyhawks have control of first place in the conference at 2-0, beating their opponents by an average margin of almost 24 points.
Prohm pleased with Racers preseason preparation
MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State's men's basketball team kicked off its first official week of practice last week. With a brand new team and less than a month before the racers' first game, the clock is ticking.
Lions Club donates $3,000 to Paducah nonprofit Martha's Vineyard
PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah feeds thousands of people in the community who are homebound and in need. Martha's Vineyard sent out a call for help ahead of the holidays, and the Lone Oak Lions Club answered. The Lions Club hosted an open golf tournament recently to raise...
Prison reform advocate gets 40-year sentence in jail scheme
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars for hiding guns, ammunition, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of Nashville’s new jail while it was being built. Judge Steve Dozier sentenced 53-year-old Alex Friedmann after a jury...
