Hurricane Mills, TN

Jewish women cite faith in contesting Kentucky abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s sweeping abortion ban is being challenged by three Jewish women who say it violates their religious rights under the state constitution. The legal challenge was filed Thursday in state court in Louisville. The lawsuit says the state’s Republican-dominated legislature “imposed sectarian theology” by prohibiting nearly all abortions. It says that “under Jewish law, a fetus does not become a human being or child until birth.”
KENTUCKY STATE
2 South American researchers killed in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri homicide and arson detectives are investigating the deaths of two South American scientists whose bodies were found after a weekend apartment fire near the Kansas City biomedical research center where they worked. Kansas City police identified the victims as 24-year-old Camila Behrensen, of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
UT Martin prepares for clash with Murray State

PADUCAH, Ky. - The UT Martin Skyhawks have flown by their OVC opponents so far this season. The Skyhawks have control of first place in the conference at 2-0, beating their opponents by an average margin of almost 24 points.
MARTIN, TN
Prohm pleased with Racers preseason preparation

MURRAY, Ky. - Murray State's men's basketball team kicked off its first official week of practice last week. With a brand new team and less than a month before the racers' first game, the clock is ticking.
MURRAY, KY
Lions Club donates $3,000 to Paducah nonprofit Martha's Vineyard

PADUCAH — Martha's Vineyard in Paducah feeds thousands of people in the community who are homebound and in need. Martha's Vineyard sent out a call for help ahead of the holidays, and the Lone Oak Lions Club answered. The Lions Club hosted an open golf tournament recently to raise...
PADUCAH, KY
Prison reform advocate gets 40-year sentence in jail scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars for hiding guns, ammunition, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of Nashville’s new jail while it was being built. Judge Steve Dozier sentenced 53-year-old Alex Friedmann after a jury...
NASHVILLE, TN

