Saint Louis, MO

Waste Management looking for drivers and technicians

By Joe Millitzer
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuV0D_0iLTtO8e00

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Waste Management is looking for drivers and technicians in the St. Louis and Arnold areas. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.  The jobs include sign-on bonuses and great benefits packages.


Are you interested in working for Waste Management?  Just go to WM.com/Careers and search for St. Louis.

