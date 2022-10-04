Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
4 selected for All-State Choirs
SIDNEY — Four Fairlawn singers were accepted into this year’s OMEA All-State Choirs. These students were selected by aural audition and rated on tone quality, intonation, breathing and other important vocal techniques. Selected for the choir was fourth graders Ariella Dearth and Brooklyn Jenkinson and fifth graders Hailey...
Leipsic’s Brandt signs NIL deal
COLUMBUS GROVE — Leipsic graduate Mason Brandt on Tuesday became one of the first student athletes from the University of Findlay to sign a name, image and likeness deal that will allow the freshman basketball player to earn money when his name or image is used in advertisements. Brandt...
Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded. "Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education...
Sidney Daily News
Jackson Center receives recognition For Safety Record
COLUMBUS — The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System was honored for achievements throughout the past year during the 2022 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. The Jackson Center Municipal Electric System received an AMP Safety Award — Transmission and Distribution in recognition of no time lost due to reportable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Jayden Patrick William Drees, 27, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine. Braeden James Steely, 19, of Degraff, was charged with seat...
Sidney Daily News
Grove retires from Johnston Farm Board
PIQUA — For more than a decade City of Piqua Deputy Chief of Police Marty Grove served as a board member for the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Although he recently retired from the board, he has fond memories of his board service, deep respect for the staff of the Johnston Farm, and a sense of excitement for the site’s future.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
GREENVILLE — Kyley Magill and Justin Baerwald, of Greenville, welcomed their son, BodHi Baerwald on Oct. 3 at 6:44 a.m. at Wilson Health in Sidney. BodHi weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Ca-Hya Royster, 5. His maternal grandparents are Nakkia Simpson,...
Sidney Daily News
Going back in history
A group of students learn songs and games of the Native Americans during Pioneer Days at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Wednesday. The Shelby County Historical Society coordinated the event. Students learn of early transportation by means of the canal in the 19th century during Pioneer Days. Luke Schmerge, 10, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
putnamsentinel.com
Tapping Into Kalida
KALIDA - 1820 BrewWerks, a Kalida-based brewery with two manufacturing locations in Columbus Grove and Glandorf, will be celebrating its two-year anniversary. “Our niche as a brewery is the fact that we are hyper-local,” 1820 part-owner Andrew Wehri in a Monday interview. “We get as many ingredients as we can from Putnam County and Northwest Ohio.”
swantonenterprise.com
SHS announces homecoming court
Swanton High School is celebrating homecoming this week. Attendants in the back row are, from left, freshmen Logan Feuerstein, Hailey Frosch; juniors Jonah Rico, Hailey Keefer; seniors Lucas Borojevich, Colton Mitchey, Andrew Smigelski, Hayden Callicotte, Kaden Curtis; juniors Marlee Purdy, Brady Arnold; sophomores Zara Wylie, Anthony Kozakiewicz. Seated, from left, are senior attendants Alexa Armitage, Alaina Pelland, Katie Floyd, Saylor McNally, and Megan Haselman.
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Sidney hoping offense keeps up momentum
SIDNEY — Sidney is hoping a big offensive night against West Carrollton last Friday is a sign of things to come the rest of the season. The squad is just hoping a Miami Valley League game at Fairborn this Friday doesn’t turn into a shootout. The Yellow Jackets...
Sidney Daily News
The Way International celebrates 80th anniversary
NEW KNOXVILLE — The Way International celebrated 80 years on Sunday, Octo. 2, with visitors in from all over the United States and several international countries representing four continents. On Saturday, more than 1,300 people enjoyed a picnic lunch together and then were treated to a sharing from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Fundraiser planned
PIQUA — The Mills/Bogart Brothers Scholarship committee will be hosting a fundraising concert on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Hartzell Center for Performing Arts, 1 Indian Trail, Piqua, beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The scholarships are awarded to students living in the 45356...
Sidney Daily News
Lonestar to perform at Sidney High School Nov. 6
SIDNEY – Lonestar – an award-winning pop-country band that started in 1992 with multiple hits that are still well-known today – will be performing at Sidney High School on Nov. 6, 2022, at 7 p.m. as the first show in the 2022-23 Gateway Arts Council Presents Series.
Ada Herald
Ada in a Pickle
As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
Times-Bulletin
‘Cows and Plows’ marks its 27th year
VAN WERT — Since 1996 4th graders in Van Wert County have learned about farming during the ‘Not Just Cows and Plows’ exhibition at the Van Wert County Fairground. The event occurs at the end of September, and is like last week’s ‘Build Your Future’ for younger kids.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• YWCA Witty Knitters will be meeting to knit for cancer at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. For more information call the YWCA at 937-773-6626. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.
Sidney Daily News
Veterans Benefit Workshop planned
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Veteran Service Commission will be holding a Veterans Benefit Workshop on Oct. 19, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the Palazzo in Botkins, 309 S. Main St. During the workshop dinner and drinks for veterans and their one guest of choice will be provided. LaTrisha...
thevillagereporter.com
Das Essen Haus Café Open For Business In Wauseon
RIBBON CUTTING … Owners Brandon and Becky Rhodes, together with their children, family members, Manager Carrie Krasula, and Wauseon Chamber of Commerce representatives and members stand together for a ribbon cutting in front of the new Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILlIPS, STAFF) The...
Watch Communications parent company purchased
LIMA – The company behind Watch Communications has announced its acquisition by an outside investment firm. The Benton Ridge Telephone Company, founded in 1902 in Lima, has the shareholder approval of the acquisition of the company and its subsidiaries, including Watch Communications, by Cequel III, a St. Louis-based investment and management firm. Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the purchase price was not disclosed.
Comments / 0