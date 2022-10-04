• YWCA Witty Knitters will be meeting to knit for cancer at 10 a.m. at the Piqua YWCA at 418 N. Wayne St. For more information call the YWCA at 937-773-6626. • The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO