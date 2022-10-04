ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Intercept

After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”

Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
CNET

Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?

Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
Motley Fool

Retirees: Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023

Next year's Social Security benefit increase will be one of the largest in history. The average retiree will receive hundreds of dollars more per month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Retirement Daily

Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update

Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
CNBC

Treasury yields climb as jitters over inflation and Fed policy linger

Treasury yields rose Thursday following several days of wild swings that saw the 10-year top 4% last week and drop below 3.6% at one point this week. The benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 5 basis points higher at 3.816%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose 8 basis points to 4.235%.
Carscoops

Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant

Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
