After Refusing Loan Forgiveness, Bank of America Hits PPP Borrowers With Inscrutable “Finance Charges”
Bank of America has refused to forgive some of the loans it made to small business owners through the Paycheck Protection Program. An early Covid-era program that gave business owners money to cover payroll and other costs to help keep them afloat during the pandemic, the loans were supposed to be forgiven if used correctly. But Bank of America forced borrowers to use its own opaque portal, rather than the Small Business Administration’s, giving business owners limited recourse to appeal when their applications for forgiveness were rejected.
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Homeowner fears repossession ‘bloodbath’ as mortgage set to outgrow benefits
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
Regions Bank to repay customers $141 million in illegal overdraft fees
For the second time in a decade, Regions Bank was found to have charged illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the Consumer Financial Protection...
Saudi Aramco says the world is totally misreading the oil market and too focused on 'short-term economics'
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said Tuesday that the world is misreading the oil market. Current crude prices indicate that the market is focused "on short-term economics rather than supply fundamentals," he said. Nasser also reiterated warnings that a pick-up in economic activity would erase spare oil production capacity. The...
Yellen to announce first $1 billion Treasury loan for multilateral Clean Technology Fund
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced a $950 million loan to the Clean Technology Fund (CTF), a multilateral trust that helps developing countries accelerate their transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain...
Student-loan borrowers with private debt might be stuck watching their balances balloon as Biden carries out federal forgiveness
The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again on Wednesday, making all kinds of borrowing more expensive. It means student-loan borrowers with private loans could see interest rates, and their balances, climb. This comes as Biden is implementing his federal debt relief, which private borrowers can't access. Those with federal student...
A Certificate of Deposit (CD) Can Be a Smart Financial Move Right Now—Here's Why
If you need to get serious about savings, this might be the right way—and time—for you to do it.
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers warns the Fed may need to hike rates above 5% to defeat inflation - and sees unemployment spiking to 6%
Larry Summers warned the Fed may have to hike interest rates above 5% to beat back inflation. He predicted the cost would be a severe recession, and unemployment surging to about 6%. The former Treasury secretary underlined the slew of issues plaguing the global economy. The Federal Reserve may have...
Here comes the 40-year mortgage: Middle-class families turn to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments
Middle-class families are turning to ultra-long mortgage deals to lower their monthly repayments as they face a living standards crisis. Some homeowners are seeing mortgage bills triple as lenders hike deals amid fears that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to 6 per cent next year. Brokers are...
Money Market Accounts, Savings Accounts and CDs: Which One is The Best?
Savings, money market and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts have a few things in common -- they're relatively safe places to save your money and earn some interest. There are some key differences among them, however, including how much they cost, how they limit withdrawals and how much you can earn over time. Here's a breakdown of these different accounts, how they differ from one another and how to choose the right one for you.
For Social Security Retirees, There's Good and Bad News in the Latest Inflation Report
According to the CPI-W, inflation rose 8.7% in August. Social Security recipients are set to receive their biggest cost-of-living-adjustment in 40 years. Costs are rising on retirees' biggest budget items. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Retirees: Here's How Much Your Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
Next year's Social Security benefit increase will be one of the largest in history. The average retiree will receive hundreds of dollars more per month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Series I Savings Bonds - Interest Rate Update
Jeremy Keil updates us on what's happening with I bonds. Read his April 2022 article on Retirement Daily. If you’re looking for more interest, U.S. Series I Savings Bonds might be right for you. With the September 2022 I bond inflation rate of 9.62% (U.S. Treasury), this is 4.81%...
Treasury yields climb as jitters over inflation and Fed policy linger
Treasury yields rose Thursday following several days of wild swings that saw the 10-year top 4% last week and drop below 3.6% at one point this week. The benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 5 basis points higher at 3.816%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose 8 basis points to 4.235%.
Why I Don't Love CDs -- Despite the Higher Interest Rates They Pay
The upside often isn't worth it for me. Certificates of deposit tend to pay higher interest rates than savings accounts. They also come with restrictions that make them less attractive. I'm a firm believer in having plenty of money on hand in the bank. First of all, everyone needs savings...
Alliant Credit Union Just Raised Its Savings Rate. Should You Take Advantage?
This is a generous savings account APY but should you sign up?. Alliant Credit Union raised the rate on its high-rate savings account. The rate is 2% APY as of Oct. 3, 2022. Some people may want to take advantage of this rate by opening an account. Alliant Credit Union...
Chinese Battery Maker Getting $715 Million In Incentives For $2.4 Billion Michigan Plant
Officials in Michigan have green-lighted $715 million worth of incentives for a $2.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant set to be established in the state. The plant will be opened by Gotion, a Chinese battery manufacturer that is partially owned by the Volkswagen Group. The incentives will include $175 million of funding from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve as well as a 30-year Renaissance Zone property tax abatement valued at $540 million.
