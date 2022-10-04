ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free financial education program available to students

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Knowing about how to budget, pay off debt and inflation is important for students to learn in school.

Financial literacy in school has proven to give young adults a head start as they make decisions on their own.

Kristin Mullady from Pacific Northwest Federal Credit Union discussed a new free financial education program.

Visit the credit union’ s website here to learn more.

