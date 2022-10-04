Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4indy.com
‘More Than Pink Walk’ in downtown Indy raises more than $300k
INDIANAPOLIS – Thousands of Hoosiers gathered in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday for the Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink Walk.”. The event took place at Celebration Plaza at White River State Park where more than 5,000 people gathered. Event organizers said the Walk had raised more than $300,000 ahead of its start, which is more than this year’s goal.
wdrb.com
Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
Easy Rider: New brunch diner coming to Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A new restaurant opening in Fountain Square could soon be your favorite destination for brunch food — any time of the day. HI-FI is opening Easy Rider Diner in the space that formerly housed Pure Eatery at 1043 Virginia Avenue. The brunch-inspired menu is full of...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
wdrb.com
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
cbs4indy.com
Haunted house inspections make sure the only frights are planned
INDIANAPOLIS — It is spooky season but it’s also the season of precaution. On Friday, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security inspected The Thirteenth Hour haunted house to make sure the only frights are the planned ones. “We’re coming out to see compliance and making sure everything’s safe,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills neighborhood
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Thousands of Hoosiers have been part of the Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama tour this year, with the event returning to Westfield’s Chatham Hills neighborhood. The annual event also celebrates the 100th anniversary of BAGI, as visitors tour stunning, high-end custom homes...
seniorresource.com
4 Most Affordable Big Cities For Retirement
If you are one of the many Baby Boomers who plan to move when you retire, but you don’t have the hefty nestegg needed to live in some of the most popular retirement destinations, no worries. There are plenty of affordable retirement cities that still have great health care, good weather, and the “wow factor” of regional recreation and cultural activities to fill the days of even the most active and adventurous retirees.
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
visitduboiscounty.com
Unplug for a Weekend Getaway with Friends
Whether you are looking to recharge or let loose, Dubois County is a destination with a variety of things to do all year round. Call your gals and make a last-minute trip to southern Indiana to unplug, relax and recharge for a weekend of laughs, drinks & trips down memory lane!
cbs4indy.com
Weekend visitation in Indianapolis scheduled for slain Purdue student
INDIANAPOLIS – A weekend memorial service in Indianapolis is set for a Purdue University student killed in his dorm room this week. The visitation for 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Leppert Mortuary – Nora (740 East 86th St., Indianapolis, IN 46240).
wdrb.com
$700,000 investment gives southern Indiana town multiple 24/7 fire stations
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Fire Station 1 off State Road 64 in the heart of Georgetown used to only operate eight hours per day. The town's second station, further outside town, was left to handle all calls after hours. That all changed this week, as new work to update Station...
Comments / 0