Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing. The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday's stabbing on the strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip.
Fox5 KVVU
Fremont Street security increased following mass stabbing attack on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Las Vegas says it's stepping up security around Fremont Street Thursday evening. The city says marshals will step up their patrols to ensure everyone's safety.
Fox5 KVVU
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022.
Fox5 KVVU
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip stabbing suspect told police he thought showgirl impersonators were ‘laughing at him’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, killing two of them, had approached a group of showgirl impersonators, told them he was a chef and asked if they would take a photo with him and his knife, according to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Fox5 KVVU
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon tourists, locals and law enforcement were left stunned following the deadly stabbing on the strip. "Shock for everyone I think," a tourist from London that saw the aftermath of the stabbing said.
Fox5 KVVU
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD: Driver flees after crash with moped near Lamb, Charleston
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say a moped was hit and the rider has life-threatening injuries. The driver who hit the scooter fled the scene.
Fox5 KVVU
Disney immersive experience to open in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that it will open an immersive experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, to bring the "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience" to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County DA reacts to stabbing spree suspect, comments on immigration status
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson gave statements on the stabbing spree suspect following his first court appearance Friday afternoon. For the first time, 32-year-old Yoni Barrios made his court appearance. Police say Barrios stabbed 8 people near the Wynn Thursday morning, two were killed.
