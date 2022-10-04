ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind

Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing. The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday’s stabbing on the strip.
Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade. During the parade there were...
Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
Elaborate camera network helps officers stop crime on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With millions of people visiting the iconic Las Vegas Strip each year, the challenge to keep everyone safe is daunting. In a special report, FOX5 went inside the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) inside of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters to see officers and operators using an extensive network of 600 cameras in action.
Police, witnesses react to deadly stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday afternoon tourists, locals and law enforcement were left stunned following the deadly stabbing on the strip. “Shock for everyone I think,” a tourist from London that saw the aftermath of the stabbing said. At Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, Sheriff Joseph Lombardo...
#Las Vegas Arts District#The Animal Foundation
2 dead, 6 injured after stabbing on Las Vegas Strip

Suspect identified after 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has identified 32-year-old Yoni Barrios as the suspect in the mass stabbing on Las Vegas Boulevard late Thursday morning. Police respond to mass stabbing on Las Vegas Strip Thursday afternoon. Updated: 9...
LVMPD: Driver flees after crash with moped near Lamb, Charleston

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash near Lamb and Charleston Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Police say a moped was hit and the rider has life-threatening injuries. The driver who hit the scooter fled the scene after it...
Disney immersive experience to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that it will open an immersive experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, to bring the “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” to Las Vegas.
