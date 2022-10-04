PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had a very chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20s across the region. The coldest spot on the map was Estcourt Station at 20 degrees. We even had a few places that either tied or broke the record for morning lows. Houlton tied their record of 24 degrees set back in 2017 and Caribou actually broke the record for a morning low at 25 degrees. That record was set back in 1975. We did have another chilly start to the morning, but not as cold as yesterday with temperatures into the mid to upper 20s. The good news is we will be on the warming trend in the way of high temperatures by the end of the work week.

CARIBOU, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO