ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wagmtv.com

Caribou FD Responds to Hay Bailer Fire

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou Fire Department Responded to a call of a Hay Bailer on Fire at 509 Van Buren Road in Caribou at approximately 4:30 PM Thursday Afternoon. According to the owner of the Bailer, one of the bearings went bad causing Hay in the Bailer to catch fire, spreading to the field about a half acre to an acre , Crews arrived around 4:45 and Contained the fire by 5:00pm. No injuries were reported.
CARIBOU, ME
wagmtv.com

Safe Steps: Sand and Salt for Seniors

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Some individuals age 60 and over living in the County are being encouraged to take advantage of the chance to receive free buckets of sand and salt. Entitled Safe Steps sand and salt for seniors, the new Rotary Club of Presque Isle project is designed...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Aroostook Community Matters: Love Aroostook

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Some community members are spending the week blanketing the County with random acts of kindness. It’s all part of the Love Aroostook campaign. Chris Lavaway, a volunteer says, “We believe that Jesus gave His everything for us, so why wouldn’t we give back to those that we have an opportunity to give back to.”
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Presque Isle, ME
Business
State
Maine State
Presque Isle, ME
Industry
Local
Maine Business
City
Presque Isle, ME
Local
Maine Industry
wagmtv.com

Houlton Hosts 1st Annual Fall Fine Arts & Crafts Fair

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The John A. Millar Civic Center in Houlton hosted the first annual fall fine arts and crafts fair on Saturday, attracting visitors from the county and other nearby communities. NewsSource 8′s Sherry Karabin was there. ”Kristen Wells, “We love seeing crafts and art. I brought...
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Medical Monday Osteoporosis

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Osteoporosis is something we may hear about but don’t necessarily know what it is until it affects us. Osteoporosis is a disorder of the bone. Those who have it start losing some of the volume of their bones weakening them. This puts people at a higher risk for fractures. Dr. Wendy Boucher, Orthopedic Surgeon at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says it typically develops for people later in life.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

More Sunshine Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. I hope you had a chance to get outside and enjoy the nice weather that we saw this afternoon after the frosty start we had once again this morning. Low temperatures across the county fell back into the 20s, with more spots seeing the mid to upper 20s. There was some improvement in terms of our overnight lows, although it didn’t appear to be much. We will continue to see warmer overnight low temperatures as we go throughout the work week, thanks to warmer daytime highs, and lighter winds expected over the next few days.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
wagmtv.com

Sunny Stretch of Weather Continues With Temperatures Climbing Into the Upper 60s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday was a day full of sunshine and that does look to continue into today paired with some warming temperatures. Highs yesterday got into the lower 60s and as we head into the afternoon they will increase into the mid to upper 60s. in fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if some places that get the most sunshine actually make it up and over the 70 degree mark.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Another Cold Start This Morning, But We Will Increase High Temperatures Through the End of The Week

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Tuesday. Yesterday we had a very chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 20s across the region. The coldest spot on the map was Estcourt Station at 20 degrees. We even had a few places that either tied or broke the record for morning lows. Houlton tied their record of 24 degrees set back in 2017 and Caribou actually broke the record for a morning low at 25 degrees. That record was set back in 1975. We did have another chilly start to the morning, but not as cold as yesterday with temperatures into the mid to upper 20s. The good news is we will be on the warming trend in the way of high temperatures by the end of the work week.
CARIBOU, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy