Read full article on original website
President trump 2020
2d ago
What is it about people hitting HOUSES with their vehicles in Toledo??!! Man.... it's almost happening every week
Reply
10
Michael J Heard
2d ago
what is it about people riding around doing drugs can't at least wait till they get home dummy
Reply(1)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over ToledoThe LanternToledo, OH
Related
Person shot outside east Toledo bar after argument
TOLEDO, Ohio — A fight at an east Toledo bar ends with one man shot overnight. The incident happened around midnight outside of Mahoney’s Irish Pub on Woodville Road near East Broadway Street. Toledo Police on scene tell us that the victim, 43-year-old Marquise Leach, was involved in...
Co-defendant in Damia Ezell case among three shot in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the co-defendants in a February murder of a child was shot early Thursday morning in north Toledo less than 24 hours after posting bond. Carmanetta Wilson, 23, was one of three people shot in a vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to a police report. Wilson is one of the co-defendants in the murder case of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.
Police investigating west Toledo robbery
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man robbed a Vito's Pizza in west Toledo Tuesday. Toledo Police responded to a robbery call at the Vito's Pizza and Subs on Douglas Rd. around 11 p.m. When officers arrived, Hailee Miller, 19, and Drain Corso, 20, stated they were working inside the restaurant when a man wearing a blue bandana entered the business holding a handgun. The man demanded they open the.
13abc.com
Suspect in Damia Ezell killing injured in Lagrange/Expressway shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One of the people shot early Thursday morning at Lagrange and Expressway is a suspect in the killing of a Toledo 10-year-old. Carmanetta Wilson was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She was a passenger in the vehicle. The other two individuals, a 21 and a 26-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Lima man arrested for fighting in BG
Two Lima men were arrested for disorderly conduct for incidents in downtown Bowling Green. At 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Bowling Green police were patrolling downtown when an officer observed a large crowd congregating in the 100 block of North Main Street and was told by a bystander a man was trying to fight people as they passed.
13abc.com
Man facing slew of charges in West Toledo fatal shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man facing a series of charges in the murder of Eric Ham pleaded not guilty on Thursday. Adam Links pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder with gun specifications, murder with gun specifications, aggravated robbery with gun specifications, felonious assault with gun specifications, and abuse of a corpse on Thursday.
Overnight shooting in central Toledo leaves one man wounded
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in central Toledo. This happened in the 16-00 block of Freeman St. shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning. Toledo Police say they found Aaron Byrd, 38, on the front porch of a home suffering from...
13abc.com
TPD: one hospitalized after Wednesday morning shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was hospitalized after an early morning shooting on Wednesday. According to TPD, at 2:36 a.m. on Oct. 5, police responded to the 1600 block of Freeman Street for reports of a person shot. When police arrived, they found the 38-year-old victim on the front porch suffering from a gun shot wound to his right forearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Toledo man convicted of child endangerment after police say a toddler shot himself
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man charged in connection to the shooting of a toddler in Toledo was convicted of endangering children. Tyson Hawkins withdrew his previous not guilty plea and pleaded guilty to an endangering children charge Thursday. Court documents say Hawkins was lying on his bed with a...
13abc.com
Case Files: A Toledo mother is shot and killed while reading a book
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was the evening of January 3, 2017, Katie Ferguson was sitting in her front room reading. According to Toledo Police, just after 8:30 p.m., someone fired multiple shots into the bay window of Katie’s home on Atlantic Avenue. The 40-year-old mother was hit multiple...
13abc.com
One injured after multiple shootings on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was injured after multiple shootings that took place on Tuesday. According to TPD, police responded to the 700 block of Seigel Court around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 after they received a call for a person shot. The victim, a 30-year-old man, was transported to an area hospital by a private vehicle prior to police arriving on the scene.
13abc.com
Second suspect in deadly Toledo drive-by shooting pleads not guilty
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. James Hairston is facing murder charges in the death of Annise Purifie. Hairston was arrested Friday after eluding police for nearly three months. He pleaded not guilty to the murder charge on Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $1 million at no 10%.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI
SANDUSKY – A Michigan woman was arrested and charged with two felonies after she was allegedly found with cocaine while being arrested for OVI on Monday night. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on West Washington Street, an officer began to notice a gold Chevrolet Blazer that was quickly increasing and decreasing speed and swerving between lanes. Police pulled the vehicle at the Tiffin Avenue and West Adams Street intersection. According to the report, while the vehicle was pulling over, it came to the shoulder of the road, continued slowly over a grassy area, and stopped in a side parking spot with its driver side tires in the main roadway.
13abc.com
Squad car hits vehicle after alleged drug deal sparks police chase through Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A vehicle evading law enforcement drove through Toledo before the chase was terminated Wednesday morning. According to the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop after witnessing a hand-to-hand drug transaction. The driver then sped away and the deputy started to chase after the car.
Person shot in west Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call Monday night and found a 20-year-old man in the 3500 block of Hilltop Boulevard at 8:54 p.m. The man was suffering from a gun shot wound, which police said appeared non-life threatening at the time of the report. According to...
19-year-old found overnight with apparent gunshot wound in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after police say he was shot overnight in north Toledo. The victim, Tyrice McCall, was located at a home on Kosciusko St. near Hartman St. When Toledo Police arrived, they found McCall sitting on a front porch with an...
huroninsider.com
Man accused of hitting girlfriend with car
SANDUSKY – A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony Friday night after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with his car during an argument. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Forest Drive house after a woman called police and said that her boyfriend, Antonio Burks, struck her with his car, a tan Buick Lesabre, and has since left the area.
WTOL-TV
Rail crossing construction to close three Toledo-area roads beginning Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced Thursday the partial closures of three roads in the area due to railroad crossing construction projects. In conjunction with CSX construction, the following sections of roads will be closed:. Matzinger Road between Stickney Avenue to Enterprise Boulevard. Begins Monday, Oct. 10...
Florida rescue dogs arrive in Toledo
Six dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged parts of Florida have arrived in Toledo. The Toledo Humane Society brought the dogs to Toledo from North Canton, Ohio, Wednesday night after the animals made their way from shelters in Florida. The dogs were relocated from Florida shelters to rescue groups in other states...
13abc.com
Body cam footage from Liquor Cabin fight; Tracy Douglas calls and confronts officers
BODY CAM: TPD officers arrest suspect accused of killing mother, burning her body. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing officers arresting Travis Lewton, a man accused of killing his mother, Nancy Lewton. Toledo Police release body camera footage showing the arrest of Andre Pitts, a man accused of assaulting...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 8