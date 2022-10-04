Read full article on original website
Graduate Admission
For more events and ways to connect one on one with us, view our other informational events. Our unique Ph.D. programs are based on a strong foundation in the STEM disciplines and enriched by interdisciplinary education and research in the humanities and the arts. Applying for Admission. General Admission Requirements.
World Remanufacturing Conference returns to Rochester next week
How can remanufacturing support corporate sustainability efforts? What impact is today’s changing geopolitical climate having on remanufacturing globally? Can remanufacturing make the electric vehicle industry more efficient and sustainable?. These are some of the questions to be explored next week with the return of the RIC-RIT World Remanufacturing Conference...
'Graphic Design Week' offers students expansive view of the field
Throughout an enriching week, RIT graphic design students received intensive instruction that delivered new skills and career preparation advice and strategies. The program hosted an inaugural Graphic Design Week, filled with workshops, lectures, and demos led by faculty in graphic design and related areas, as well as notable alumni and industry professionals. The days were packed with sessions dedicated to sharing insight and practices that supplemented normal coursework.
RIT’s Brick City Weekend offers dozens of activities
Men’s hockey downtown, fireworks, performing arts, women’s volleyball, family activities, and speaker Seth Meyers are just a few of the events to enjoy at this year’s Rochester Institute of Technology Brick City Homecoming & Family Weekend, beginning next Friday. Although several planned events are sold out, there...
RIT/NTID and Environmental Protection Agency renew partnership
Deaf and hard-of-hearing students attending Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf will continue to benefit from enhanced educational and career opportunities in the environmental sciences, thanks to the extension of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the college and the Environmental Protection Agency. The original...
Cheer on the men's, women's hockey teams at home openers
The RIT men’s and women’s hockey teams open the home portions of their 2022-23 schedules this weekend, hosting back-to-back doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday at the Gene Polisseni Center. The women kick things off on Friday versus St. Michael’s at 2:05 p.m., followed by the men opposite Atlantic...
