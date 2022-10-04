Read full article on original website
CNET
Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose
Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
nypressnews.com
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Himself a Crew of Kittens that Follow Him Around and They Won't Take No for an Answer
A cat found himself a crew of kittens that followed him around, and they wouldn't take no for an answer. Jasper, an orange tabby cat, has a soft spot for kittens in need. Ever since he found his forever home with Kelsey Minier (who fostered and adopted him), he's been assisting with kitten management every time Kelsey brings new fosters home.
Senior Golden Retriever Greeting Old Neighbor Every Morning Melts Hearts
A video highlighting the sweet friendship between an 11-year-old golden retriever and her elderly neighbor has been giving viewers that warm fuzzy feeling inside. Maisy's bond with Richard, a 90-year-old resident of a nearby retirement village, first caught the eye after the dog's owner shared a selection of clips to TikTok under the handle mspeelhmb.
Meet Maddie the Little Terrier Who Left Judges Spellbound to Win the AKC's Trick Dog Competition
The "Dogwarts School of Witchcraft" cast a spell at the 2022 AKC Trick Dog Competition. Maddie, an Australian Terrier from Altoona, WI, and her handler Muriel McMullen, took home the win at the fourth annual competition, the American Kennel Club announced Wednesday. In their Harry Potter-inspired magical routine, Maddie used...
pawesome.net
These Dogs Can’t Wait To Board The Doggy School Bus In The Mornings
We all love to give our fur children the best things in life. What’s better for your dog than a fun place where they can run around with their friends all day while you work? A doggy daycare is often the best solution for working pet parents, and the doggy daycare in this video looks incredible!
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Senior Dog Cuddling With Her Stuffed Animal While Awaiting Adoption Is Stealing Hearts
It is so sad when dogs are at shelters because they aren't receiving the love, care, and attention they deserve. We hate to see these dogs without homes, however videos of pups in these circumstances that are shared online can help them get adopted. One senior pup that is still waiting on her forever home is stealing hearts in this adorable video.
lovemeow.com
Cat Left Behind Turns into a Whole New Cat After Just One Day in a Home
A cat who was left behind, turned into a whole new cat after just one day in a home, begging for hugs. Frannie, a calico cat, was spotted by TNR rescuers of Community Cat Club in New Jersey. She was curious but kept her distance from people. They thought she...
iheart.com
Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation
Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
pethelpful.com
Starbucks Barista's Reaction to Serving a Pup Cup to French Bulldog Puppy Is Just the Best
We have found our new favorite TikTok account and we have a feeling you'll agree too. TikTok user @grahamgraham88 is a Starbucks worker who has been highlighting all the fur babies that come through the drive-thru getting puppuccinos. We seriously can't get enough!. In a recent clip that captured our...
Pebbles the oldest living dog dies just months before her 23rd birthday
A four-pound Toy Fox Terrier who was named the oldest living dog this year has sadly passed away. Pebbles, who was just five months short of her 23rd birthday, “peacefully passed away from natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side”, according to Guinness World Records.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
