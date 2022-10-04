ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Veterinarian Reveals the Five Dog Breeds He'd Never Choose

Adorable dachshunds. Funny-faced pugs. Sweet Cavalier King Charles spaniels. They may be beloved by their human families, but all of them made a list of the top five dog breeds one British veterinarian says he'd never own. Ben Simpson-Vernon, a small-animal veterinarian in Chigwell, England, runs the Ben the Vet...
PETS
nypressnews.com

Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther

A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Senior Golden Retriever Greeting Old Neighbor Every Morning Melts Hearts

A video highlighting the sweet friendship between an 11-year-old golden retriever and her elderly neighbor has been giving viewers that warm fuzzy feeling inside. Maisy's bond with Richard, a 90-year-old resident of a nearby retirement village, first caught the eye after the dog's owner shared a selection of clips to TikTok under the handle mspeelhmb.
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
pawesome.net

These Dogs Can’t Wait To Board The Doggy School Bus In The Mornings

We all love to give our fur children the best things in life. What’s better for your dog than a fun place where they can run around with their friends all day while you work? A doggy daycare is often the best solution for working pet parents, and the doggy daycare in this video looks incredible!
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Dog#Yearbook
iheart.com

Baby Dogs (Puppies, LOL) Cute and Funny Dog Videos Compilation

Enjoy new funniest and cutest compilation of the week about try not laugh funny baby animals! 🤣. Cats are cute and funny. Dogs are awesome animals. Despite all their differences, they have much in common, too. Cats are surely the most popular pets and awesome animals nowadays. Check out these cute cats and funny dogs in this cute and funny cats & dogs videos compilation. We love all the animals including baby monkey like BiBi and Bon Bon from Animals Home.
ANIMALS
PetsRadar

Pebbles the oldest living dog dies just months before her 23rd birthday

A four-pound Toy Fox Terrier who was named the oldest living dog this year has sadly passed away. Pebbles, who was just five months short of her 23rd birthday, “peacefully passed away from natural causes at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, with her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory by her side”, according to Guinness World Records.
TAYLORS, SC
Newsweek

Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics

A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy