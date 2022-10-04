The Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints may not be a game this weekend that most casual NFL fans tune into, it will feature one of the better receiver-cornerback battles. Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will likely draw Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the two prepare to go at it for four quarters. Metcalf, of course, isn't shying away from the matchup and can't wait to take the field against Lattimore come Sunday.

