Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Hospitalized for Head and Neck Injuries: Everything to Know About His Health, Controversy
Football fans are still thinking of Tua Tagovailoa after he was rushed to the hospital during the Miami Dolphins game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, September 29. The 24-year-old quarterback was taken off the field on a stretcher during the second quarter after he was sacked. He was seen curling his fingers while he […]
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel not fretting outside criticism over team's handling of Tua Tagovailoa
MIAMI -- Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel isn't ignorant of the criticism surrounding how quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was handled following an apparent head injury against the Bills on Sept. 25; he's aware of what people's opinions are. But he says he isn't wasting thought on them. Speaking to local media Wednesday,...
What Will the Roles for Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett be in Return to 49ers Defense?
The rich keep getting richer. Kyle Shanahan at his Tuesday conference call revealed that Jimmie Ward and Jason Verrett are set to return to practice on Wednesday. Whether the two will be able to be active for the Week 5 matchup with the Panthers is still a toss up. Either way, the 49ers defense is going to receive some hefty quality in Ward and Verrett.
Steelers WR Calvin Austin Eligible to Return From IR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could open the practice window for wide receiver Calvin Austin, who has been on Injured Reserve since the start of the regular season. Austin suffered a lisfranc injury the day before the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He has not practiced since and started the year on IR.
‘Inspiring’ Falcons RBs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley Poised for Big Role
The Atlanta Falcons entered their Week 4 contest against the Cleveland Browns with the NFL's fifth-best rushing attack, spearheaded largely by the efforts of Cordarrelle Patterson, the team's leader in all-purpose yards. Atlanta defeated Cleveland 23-20 and rushed for over 200 yards, but Patterson, the reigning NFC Offensive Player of...
Two Key Members of the Bengals’ Defense Cleared to Practice
CINCINNATI — The Bengals cleared defensive end Khalid Kareem and rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt for practice on Wednesday morning. Both players are eligible to practice for the next 21 days, without counting against Cincinnati's 53-man roster. They can be activated any time in that window. The Bengals currently have...
Chargers Defense Could Be Welcome Sight for Browns Offense
The game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers will feature a defense that is underachieving relative to sky-high expectations entering the season in no small part because their defense is unable to avoid defensive breakdowns that yield chunk plays. Of course I'm referring to the Chargers. Defensively, the...
New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Defense
With a 2-2 start, the New York Giants face arguably the toughest defensive test of the season this Sunday. Taking on the Green Bay Packers is difficult as is, let alone with the injuries and needing to travel to London. So let's dive into what the Giants' offense is up against.
Film Expert Says Patrick Surtain II is ‘Best CB in NFL’
Patrick Surtain II has been one of the bright spots of the Denver Broncos' 2022 season, and plenty are taking notice. Football Outsiders' Derrik Klassen, in fact, has pegged the 2021 first-round pick as the best cornerback in the NFL this season. In his Film Room article, Klassen leads off...
Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad
Former New York Giants safety Landon Collins is signing with the New York Giants practice squad and will make the trip to London with the team when it departs Thursday night to face the Green Bay Packers. Collins, who worked out for the team Tuesday, was originally a second-round Giants...
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Ready For ‘Exciting Matchup’ vs. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore
The Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints may not be a game this weekend that most casual NFL fans tune into, it will feature one of the better receiver-cornerback battles. Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will likely draw Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore as the two prepare to go at it for four quarters. Metcalf, of course, isn't shying away from the matchup and can't wait to take the field against Lattimore come Sunday.
Who Struggled and Who Shined in the Bucs’ Week 4 Loss to the Chiefs?
Unanimously recognized as one of the most impactful nose tackles in the game, Vita Vea has high expectations for himself no matter who he's lined up against. And although the Kansas City Chiefs have a really strong group of interior offensive linemen, Vea is big enough, athletic enough, and fierce enough to make an impact.
Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Does His Best Marcus Allen Impression
Josh Jacobs does things differently than Hall of Famer Marcus Allen, the greatest running back in the history of the Oakland-Los Angles-Las Vegas Raiders, but if he keeps going the way he is Jacobs might someday challenge some of Allen’s franchise records—if he stays with the team. The...
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr Week 5 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have moved all of their attention off of their first win last week against the Denver Broncos, to their Monday Night Football battle on national TV versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Derek Carr took time to talk after practice about the state of the team,...
Mason Cole, Diontae Johnson Pop Up on Steelers Growing Injury Report
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to fight the injury bug on defense as they prepare for the Buffalo Bills, but now two significant names have popped up on offense. Wide receiver Diontae Johnson and center Mason Cole have added their names to a lengthy list of Steelers injuries. Both...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating
Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
Healthy Miles Sanders Rising in Ranks of Rushing Leaders
PHILADELPHIA – Of all the superlatives you can lay at the feet of Eagles running back Miles Sanders, perhaps the best is that he is healthy. A month into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Sanders has stayed free of any nagging injuries that limited him to 12 games in each of the past two seasons.
Colts, Broncos Announce Inactives Ahead of Thursday Night Football Matchup
The Indianapolis Colts travel west to take on the Denver Broncos this week on Thursday Night Football. Both teams have yet to meet expectations, and things aren't much easier this week as both teams are dealing with some injuries to important players. Here are the Colts and Broncos inactive ahead...
Geno Smith hosts kids at Seahawks games — and asks ‘you surprised?’ at his soaring start
For years as he sat behind Russell Wilson, Geno Smith was contributing at Seahawks games. Most people couldn’t see it. But many Seattle-area kids and their families sure did. Quietly, the veteran quarterback has been hosting local young people “who look like me” through his charity, the 7Sunday Heroes...
Lions’ Wednesday Injury Report: Paschal, Jacobs Return
The Detroit Lions (1-3) understand what the strengths are of Bill Belichick, the future Hall of Fame head coach of the New England Patriots (1-3). Head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters at his pre-practice media session on Wednesday the challenges that exist preparing for a coach of Belichick's caliber.
